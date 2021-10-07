State of SP has 467 cities without deaths from COVID-19 in the last week

Balance indicates that 72% of municipalities had no new deaths since September 28; there were no fatalities in 276 locations in the month

Governor João Doria announced this Wednesday (6) that 467 municipalities in the state of São Paulo did not record deaths from COVID-19 in the last week, which means that seven out of 10 cities in São Paulo have had no new fatal victims of the disease since 28 of September. The balance reflects the positive impact of the vaccination campaign to reduce severe cases and deaths from the disease.

“72% of the cities of São Paulo had no deaths from COVID-19 in the last week. The result reflects the positive impact of the advance of vaccination in São Paulo, which assumed the leadership of the ranking as the state with the most vaccines in Brazil”, said Doria.

The improvement in the indicators is noticed in a sustained way over the last month: there was no record of new deaths in 276 cities between September 5th and October 5th. Looking only at the last fortnight, the proportion is 401 municipalities without victims since September 21st.

The analysis was based on data that are available for public consultation in the official bulletin of the State Government and were registered by the 645 cities in São Paulo in Sivep, official system of the Ministry of Health.

“We’ve already lived through times when we couldn’t do more than what was done. Now looking at these numbers, we see that vaccination was effective and is an act for life”, quoted the Secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn.

Health Indicators

The advance of vaccination reflects the reduction of COVID-19 indicators in the state. The daily average of reported cases and hospitalizations per epidemiological week fell to the lowest level this year. The current epidemiological week has 563 new hospitalizations, a drop of almost 1%.

In this epidemiological week, 139 new deaths were reported, a drop of 2.8% of deaths compared to the previous week. The occupancy rate of ICU beds (Intensive Care Unit) is 31.49% in the state and 39.15% in the capital. There are 2,244 patients admitted to the ICU across the state.

“The number of patients admitted to intensive care units today is 2,244. On April 1st, 13,150 people were hospitalized, therefore, almost 11 thousand people were hospitalized less. This is the result of vaccination and these data are similar to what we had in May and June 2020, before the peak of the first wave of COVID-19”, recalled the Secretary of Health.

Check out the presentation of health indicators: https://issuu.com/governosp/docs/apresenta_o_sa_de_52215b66650e7e.