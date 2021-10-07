State of SP reaches 60% of the population with full vaccination schedule against Covid | São Paulo

The state of São Paulo reached this Thursday morning (7) the mark of 60.03% of the total population vaccinated with two doses against Covid-19 or with a single dose vaccine.

The value was commemorated by the state government during a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes this Wednesday (6), hours before the mark was actually reached. Governor João Doria (PSDB) stated that the percentage of immunized people in the state exceeds that of the United States and Europe.

“In addition to leading the national ranking, the state of São Paulo is currently ahead of the United States and the European continent in relation to the percentage of people fully vaccinated. According to data from the Oxford University platform, which measures vaccination rates in worldwide, the 60% SP index surpasses the 55% of the USA and the 52% of the general average of the 50 countries of the European continent”, said the governor.

According to data from the Vacinometer updated until 8:57 am this Thursday (7), 65.6 million doses were applied in the state, which represents:

99.19% of the adult population with one dose

78.28% of the adult population with a complete vaccination schedule

82.60% of the total population with one dose

60.03% of the total population with a complete vaccination schedule

There is still 3.8 million of people with delayed dose in the state.

Nurse Mônica Calazans, the first person in Brazil to be vaccinated against Covid-19, received this Wednesday (6) the booster dose against the disease.

The Hospital das Clínicas professional was immunized with the first dose of CoronaVac on January 17, minutes after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the emergency use of the vaccine in the country.

The state secretary of Health Jean Gorinchteyn, who is a doctor, also received the application of reinforcement this Wednesday during a government press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

The state of São Paulo began applying on Monday (4) the booster dose in health professionals and seniors over 60 years. To receive the new dose, it is necessary to have completed the vaccination schedule, that is, received the two doses of the vaccine (or single dose), for at least six months.

The state administration also released the new schedule for the application of the booster dose. The schedule considers as target audience the group that took the second dose of immunizations in April.