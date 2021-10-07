Steel stocks are likely to remain volatile in the near term, but are attractive at current prices, points out BBI

SAO PAULO – In a report, Bradesco BBI highlighted the risk factors that are currently weighing on the actions of the steel sector in Brazil, notably Usiminas (USIM5), Gerdau (GGBR4) and CSN (CSNA3)

Analysts point out that recent developments could weigh on the 2022 results to varying degrees, but assess that valuations already include a significant deterioration from current levels.

There are four risks in total: (i) a sharper slowdown in Chinese economic growth resulting from the energy and real estate market crisis; (ii) weaker economic activity in Brazil; (iii) energy crisis in Brazil and (iv) higher coking coal prices for longer.

In a first scenario, some premises were established. Iron ore traded at US$90 per ton and coking coal at US$350 per ton, hot-rolled steel (HRC) from China at US$700 per ton, Turkish rebar at US$ 580 per ton, a 5% drop in Brazilian steel demand in 2022 year-on-year and domestic prices in the fourth quarter of 2022 40% lower than in the same period of 2021.

In this case, Usiminas would be traded at 3.5 times the ratio between the firm’s value and earnings on interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) in 2022, Gerdau at 4.4 times the ratio EV/Ebitda, while CSN would be 4 times. That is, with multiples considered low, signaling the shares to attractive levels.

In the second scenario, ore would be at US$ 70 per ton, coking coal at US$ 300 per ton, HRC steel from China at US$ 600 per ton, Turkish rebar at US$ 500 per ton and demand for steel in Brazil would fall 10% year-on-year in 2022, while fourth quarter 2022 domestic prices would fall 50% versus the same period in 2021, assuming an import premium of -5%. With these projections, the multiples would be more “stretched”, Usiminas would be traded for 5.6 times EV/Ebitda in 2022, Gerdau for 6.8 times and CSN for 6 times.

“In scenario 1 (to which we assign a 30% probability), Brazilian steels continue to offer considerable advantages. Shares are being priced in scenario 2, whose assumptions imply a mid-cycle correction as early as 2022, which we see as unlikely (10% probability),” analysts point out.

They say they recognize that there will be continued volatility in the short term, but maintain buy recommendations for Usiminas, CSN and Gerdau due to large asymmetries in valuation levels. The respective target prices are R$ 34, R$ 67 and R$ 46, representing an appreciation potential of 113%, 141% and 70% in relation to the previous day’s closing.

