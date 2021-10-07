Stefani Bays reveals boycott in ‘The Farm’: ‘Camera cut’

Stefani Bays was known for some controversies when she participated in ‘On Vacation with the Ex’, however, she showed a more relaxed version in ‘A Fazenda’. Due to the behavior, the influencer believes that it did not meet the expectations of Rodrigo Carelli, director of the reality show, and reveals that it has noticed a ‘boycott’ by the network.

During a chat on the podcast ‘PodPah’, the former MTV reveals that she was invited to the 11th edition of the rural reality, however, she had already signed a contract for ‘DFCE’ and could not participate. The show’s production team got in touch the following year and, according to Stefani, they must not have been very happy with what they saw. ‘I am Carelli’s terror. He hoped I was going to be one thing and I was another. He thought I was going to cause it and I didn’t cause it in the edit. Guys, I’m bipolar. There are two people inside me’, he reveals.

Bays even reveals that he noticed a kind of ‘boycott’ due to his friendship with MC Mirella. ‘We were taken for granted by editing. We were in the kitchen and the camera took off. We were the terror of Bishop Macedo’, he jokes.

‘On Vacation with Ex’

Stefani also recalls his participation in the MTV reality show and the confusion he witnessed. ‘The last times I drank vodka were on reality TV. Because I didn’t remember what I had done, then I went to watch what I had done, so I said: ‘I’ll never drink vodka again’. Because I don’t know if the drink is baptized, but we get crazier than Batman. (…) You can drink anything and you are already crazy. Lucas Maciel gave me a job! He got mad, he threw himself on the ground, he wanted to fight. Lucas is very spoiled when he drinks’, he says.