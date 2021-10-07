Stéfani Bays says he did not meet the expectations of the director of ‘The Farm’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Youtube Stefani Bays says it was the terror of the direction of ‘The Farm’

Stéfani Bays, former participant of “A Fazenda” and “On Vacation with Former Brazil”, revealed, this Wednesday (6), that he did not meet the expectations of the program director, Rodrigo Carelli.

In an interview with the podcast “PODPAH”, the former participant of “A Fazenda 12” said that she had been called for the 11th edition, but had already signed a contract with MTV. The production got in touch again the following year and the influencer agreed to participate in the reality show in 2020, but believes that it did not meet the expectations of Rodrigo Carelli, the reality’s director.

“I’m Carelli’s horror. He hoped I’d be one thing and was another. He thought I’d cause it and I didn’t cause it in the edit. Guys, I’m bipolar. There are two people inside me,” Stefani said.

At the time, Stéfani was confined in “A Fazenda” with Lipe Ribeiro, his main foe in the story of “De Vacation with the Ex”. The web expected many fights between the two, but they became best friends. However, the influencer starred in intense moments with singer MC Mirella. Teté, as she is called by fans, recalled that Record cut the cameras when they were together.

“We were taken down by the edition. We were in the kitchen and the camera took it out. We were the terror of Bishop Macedo”, completed Stefani.

The “shipper” between Stéfani and Mirella rocked among the fans of the reality show, but Stéfani guaranteed that the two only follow in friendship.





