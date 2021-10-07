Steps: councilors approve loan expansion of R$ 15 thousand without interest – Economy

Councilors approved the flexibility of the rules of the Juro Zero program (photo: Reproduction/Google Street View) The City Council of Passos approved, in an extraordinary session this Thursday (6/10), a bill that makes the rules more flexible for micro-entrepreneurs, small entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals to contract loans of up to R$ 15 thousand at zero interest in banking institutions.

The Juro Zero program is part of the Passos pra Frente project, which provides incentives to rebuild the local economy especially affected by the pandemic, such as helping philanthropic entities and Refis. The purpose of Juro Zero, specifically, is to support entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals in the city.

In the original project, only micro-entrepreneurs with a course at Sebrae Minas who had an operating permit could be considered. The bill approved today removed both obligations.

Micro-entrepreneurs, self-employed or small business owners may borrow up to R$15,000, with a grace period of six months and payment within 36 months. The city bears the interest on the loan.

The project authored by the municipal management was approved on August 16th. The text that makes city councilor Edmilson Amparado’s program more flexible.

To become law, the flexibility approved today must be sanctioned by the mayor. The PL was approved by unanimous vote, in two rounds.

more deadline



Juro Zero initially provided for admitting interested parties until September 28th. The deadline was extended to next Friday (8/10), but it is still considered short by self-employed and business owners.

Councilors decided that they will have a round of negotiations with Mayor Diego Oliveira to extend the validity of the program, which ends on Friday (8/10).

The extension is of interest, for example, to businessman Dani Alves, who owns a pizzeria with his wife. “Time was short to get the documentation ready and meet all the requirements. If it extends, I’m an MEI interested in the loan,” he said.