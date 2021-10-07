STJ removes collective moral damages from the sale of contaminated Toddynho

As it did not identify any violation of the so-called diffuse rights, the 4th STJ class amended the TJ/RS ruling that had sentenced PespiCo do Brasil to pay collective moral damages of R$ 5 million for placing on the market batches of Toddynho chocolate drink contaminated with bacteria capable of causing food poisoning.

For the collegiate, the case involves the violation of consumer rights that can be individually identified and repaired by the purchase or consumption of the product, which removes the configuration of the diffuse offense that would justify compensation for collective pain and suffering.

Lots of Toddynho chocolate drink were contaminated.(Image: Joel Silva/Folhapress)

The lawsuit against PepsiCo was filed by the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul, according to which the contamination – by a bacteria extremely harmful to health – would have happened due to inadequate cooling of the product.

Also according to the MP, given the seriousness of the facts and the great repercussion among consumers, the company recalled the products, communicating the fact in media outlets across the country, including in large circulation newspapers and on its own website.

In the first degree, the court ordered PepsiCo to indemnify the damages caused to consumers, to be determined in individual liquidation. In addition, the company was ordered to pay collective moral damages of R$500 thousand, an amount that was increased by the TJ/RS to R$5 million.

Violation of fundamental collective interests necessary

Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, rapporteur of the company’s appeal, explained that the characterization of the collective off-balance sheet damage occurs at the time of unjust damage to fundamental values ​​of the community, regardless of the verification of concrete negative effects generated by the illegal conduct.

“Furthermore, for the configuration of collective moral damage, regardless of the number of people actually affected by the injury, the harm resulting from unlawful conduct must inexcusably, intolerably and significantly affect fundamental collective values ​​and interests.”

His Excellency pointed out precedents of the STJ in the sense that, for the characterization of the collective moral damage, the mere breach of the law or the contract is not enough, being essential that the practiced act reaches a high degree of reprobability and goes beyond the individual limits.

Indivisible nature of diffuse rights

Under the terms of article 81, item I, of the CDC – Salomão added -, diffuse interests or rights are characterized as those that are trans-individual, of an indivisible nature, which are the holders of indeterminate persons and linked by factual circumstances.

“Taking the concepts elaborated by the doctrine, one of the characteristics of diffuse rights calls special attention: the indivisible nature of the object, which translates, in short, by the impossibility of dividing the right among the members that make up the community involved.”

However, in the case of the case file, the magistrate considered “perfectly possible” the individualization of the effects and also of the people allegedly affected: they are the consumers of the contaminated product – both those who ingested the drink and those who just bought it, but without drinking it , as recently decided by the 2nd section in REsp 1,899,304.

In his vote, Salomão considered that the non-recognition of collective moral damage does not reduce the seriousness of the event, nor does it mean that consumers have not been victims of reprehensible conduct by the company.

“Thus, it is reiterated that the recognition of the non-configuration of collective damage does not deprive the unfortunate event of its potential to cause individually considered damage, both of a material and moral nature, to be examined in each case”, concluded the minister by granting the company’s appeal and ruling out the collective indemnity.

Information: STJ.