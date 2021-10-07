Stock of Covid vaccines for teenagers ends up in the Federal District and immunization may be suspended

Pfizer’s stock of vaccines against Covid-19 for the application of the first dose in adolescents in the Federal District is nearing its end. As shown by the Department of Health’s vacinometer, the number of immunizing units available in the folder’s cold chain reached zero and the remaining doses have already been distributed.

For this reason, the vaccination points have been gradually decreasing, depending on the demand in each health region. In the list this Wednesday (6/10), for example, there are no places available for the public from 12 to 17 years old in cities like Ceilândia and Taguatinga, but there are a large number of options in Planaltina and Sobradinho.

The secretariat emphasizes that it is not possible to predict when the remaining doses will run out, given that everything depends on demand. The DF is also awaiting the dispatch of new Pfizer D1s to restock all posts and make available vaccination options in all administrative regions of the DF.

The Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero, confirmed the problem at a press conference this Wednesday (6/10), but highlighted the positive side. According to him, the stock only ran out because of the great demand.

Anticipation of D2 and booster dose for the elderly

The Health Department of the Federal District confirmed, this Wednesday (6/10), the anticipation of the second dose of Pfizer for people who should finish the vaccination cycle against Covid-19 by November 5th. As of this Friday (8/10), it is already possible to advance the completion of the immunization scheme.

The same is true for AstraZeneca. The Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero, informed, also at the press conference, that the arrival of 152,000 doses of Pfizer and 60,000 units of AstraZeneca allows this new advance in vaccination.

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), announced that people aged 60 years or more will be able to take a booster dose against Covid-19 as of this Friday (8/10), if they have received the second application of the drug for more than six months. The information was released this Wednesday (6/10), through the Twitter head of Buriti.

See how vaccinates act in the body: