Streaming Telecine Play will end and the collection will be incorporated into Globoplay – 10/06/2021 – Illustrated

On Wednesday, Globo announced that it will close the streaming service Telecine Play, an on-demand version of the eponymous channels managed by the company on closed TV. The idea is to migrate the service’s film library to Globoplay.

The company has not announced when and in what form, exactly, Telecine will be incorporated into Globoplay, but warns that this should happen by the end of the year.

According to a press release, there will be an area for the brand within the streaming platform, with a new type of subscription for those who want to consume only Telecine content. Details of subscription fees and modalities have not yet been released.​

“The movie fan gets a new Telecine space, but now with access to a number of other possibilities. A big novelty will be access to our six live channels, which will continue to be offered by Globoplay”, says Eldes Mattiuzzo, CEO from Telecine, in a note.

“Telecine knows the movie fan like no one else, 25 years of television have made us a reference hub in cinema through the curatorship of a team we dubbed the team of moviegoers, specialists trained at home who will continue to be dedicated to our programming, watching for business and content distribution in a unified way.”

Today, Telecine Play concentrates one of the main film collections in the country, with many titles dating back to decades, directors and origins little contemplated by the competition. It is also where there are many national productions.

The decision comes amid the growth of the streaming market, with the recent arrival of platforms from giants such as WarnerMedia and Disney in Brazil. The intention to boost Globoplay —today associated much more with soap operas and series— with feature films can be seen as one more step to face the competition, especially the ubiquitous Netflix.

Telecine channels on closed TV —Premium, Action, Touch, Fun, Popcorn and Cult— will continue to function normally.