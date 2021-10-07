Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine Efficacy Falls After Six Months | Brazil



Pfizer vaccine – Photo: César Ferreira

Published 10/05/2021 18:43 | Updated 10/05/2021 18:47

The survey conducted by Pfizer and the American organization Kaiser Permanente showed medical data on 3.4 million people in Southern California between December 4 and August 8, and determined that the effectiveness of the vaccine against the risks of infection decreased by over time, from 88% in the month following the second dose to 44% after six months. The data suggest the drop is due to decreased efficacy rather than more contagious variants, the researchers said.

According to information from Extra, two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are effective in preventing hospitalization for all variants of the new coronavirus for at least six months, highlights a study published on Tuesday in The Lancet.

The vaccine, in turn, maintains its 90% efficacy against the risks of hospitalization for Covid-19 for at least six months. The data confirms the results of previous estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the main federal public health agency in the United States, and the Ministry of Health of Israel, reported The Lancet. — Our study confirms that vaccines are a central tool to control the epidemic, and are extremely effective in preventing severe forms and hospitalizations, including against Delta and other worrying variants — summarized Sara Tartof, lead author of the study and member of the Department of Kaiser Permanente Southern California Research and Evaluation. Luis Jodar, vice president and chief medical officer of Pfizer, added that “a specific analysis of variants clearly shows that the vaccine is effective against all types.” The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is one of four immunizing agents used in Brazil by the National Immunization Program (PNI) against Covid-19. variants