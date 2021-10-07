SUS committee report recommends not using ‘Covid kit’ for patients who are not hospitalized

BRASÍLIA – Opinion of the working group of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) started to contraindicate the use of the “Covid kit”, proven to be ineffective against the disease, in outpatients, that is, those who do not are hospitalized. The recommendation was already valid for those who were hospitalized. The report, obtained by GLOBO, should be presented at the meeting this Thursday. of the collegiate.

The report does not mention the use of the Covid kit as a preventative or for severe cases of the disease. A document from the Ministry of Health published in May 2020 released the use of chloroquine for all stages of Covid. Conitec had already contraindicated these drugs against Covid-19 for hospitalized patients in an opinion released in May this year. It was the first time that the commission expressed its opinion on the matter.

There is also the suggestion of not administering ivermectin, budesonide, colchicine and nitazoxanide in patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19, due to lack of scientific evidence. As for convalescent plasma, that is, from recovered people, the group maintains that it is still important to carry out research in high-risk groups, such as immunosuppressed and transplanted.

According to the opinion, the use of chloroquine should be maintained only for patients with rheumatologic diseases or malaria, for which the drug is indicated. The exceptions for azithromycin are if there is bacterial infection and for anticoagulants, in prophylactic, intermediate or therapeutic doses or clinical studies.

“Azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine have shown no clinical benefit and therefore should not be used in the outpatient treatment of patients suspected or diagnosed with covid-19,” the report says.

Based on scientific criteria, such recommendations go against what President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters preach. Experts agree that there is no early treatment against Covid-19 and the most effective forms of prevention are the vaccine (with two doses or a single dose) and non-pharmacological measures, such as the use of a mask, ventilation of environments and social distance.

So far, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has already approved the treatment with the monoclonal antibodies banlanivimab + etesivimab, casirivimab + imdevimab, regdanvimab and sotrovimab. Despite its effectiveness in reducing hospitalization and duration of symptoms in people in a risk group, Conitec does not suggest its use because the tests were carried out on unvaccinated people and Brazil is already advancing in immunization. In addition, the high cost is high and the limitation for use only in hospitals, among other factors, would make access difficult.

“Except for monoclonal antibodies that showed some benefit, other therapies showed no significant benefit in preventing clinically relevant outcomes such as need for hospitalization, progression to mechanical ventilation and mortality. Although banlanivimab + etesivimab, carisivimab + imdevimab, regdanvimab and sotrovimab have clinical benefit in patients at high risk of progression to serious disease, their high cost, low experience of use and uncertainties regarding effectiveness do not justify their routine use”, he continues the document.

To compose the report, the members evaluated all the scientific literature published until August, as well as national and international guidelines on the subject. It is up to Conitec to recommend the incorporation, exclusion or change of technologies within the scope of the SUS, but not the final decision. According to the report, the goal is to help standardize anti-covid treatments in order to reduce morbidity and mortality, in addition to ensuring adequate treatment for patients, based on scientific evidence.

With 13 members, the group brings together Anvisa, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), the National Health Councils (CNS), Health Secretaries (Conass), Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems) and the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM). Family and community physicians, internists, emergency physicians, intensivists, vascular and endovascular surgeons, infectologists, pulmonologists, endocrinologists, members of the Ministry of Health, universities, reference hospitals and medical societies supported the elaboration.

Sought by the report, Conass informed that it maintains the position adopted since the beginning of the pandemic that there is no early treatment of Covid-19 proven by science. The assessment of state managers heard by GLOBO is that the measure, although necessary, took a long time to be put into practice.

The subject does not pass through the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Board on Immunization (Cetai) of the ministry, which does not get involved in matters related to the treatment of the disease. With representatives from Conass, Conasems and medical societies, the group helps to support decisions on vaccination, such as the booster dose for the elderly, immunosuppressed (people with low immunity due to cancer, HIV or transplantation, for example) and professionals of health.

Questioned by GLOBO, Anvisa dodged and replied that “the communication and issuance of technical reports on the Commission’s positions are carried out by the Department of Management and Incorporation of Health Technologies.”

On the other hand, the CFM, which defends medical autonomy for the prescription of medications — including the Covid kit — and Conasems did not comment. The report also nods to the CFM, as it says that it guides the treatment, but respects the “physician’s autonomy in prescribing drugs marketed in the country, even if in off-label use, at their own risk and expense.”

The autarchy has also been silent on the case of Prevent Senior, a health care provider that omitted the deaths of patients in a study with hydroxychloroquine. Now, the health care provider has become the target of Covid’s CPI.