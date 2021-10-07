Sweden and Denmark suspend Moderna vaccine for younger age groups | Covid-19

Sweden and Denmark this Wednesday announced the suspension of the Moderna covid-19 vaccine for younger age groups, “just in case”, due to the “minimal” risk of inflammation of the heart. In Sweden, the vaccine will no longer be given to people under 30 years old and in Denmark, which uses mainly Pfizer/BioNTech for people between 12 and 17 years old, to people under 18 years old.