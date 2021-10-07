Sweden and Denmark suspend Moderna vaccine for younger age groups | Covid-19

Sweden and Denmark this Wednesday announced the suspension of the Moderna covid-19 vaccine for younger age groups, “just in case”, due to the “minimal” risk of inflammation of the heart. In Sweden, the vaccine will no longer be given to people under 30 years old and in Denmark, which uses mainly Pfizer/BioNTech for people between 12 and 17 years old, to people under 18 years old.

The Swedish public health authority (Folkhälsomyndigheten), responsible for the vaccination campaign, “decided to suspend the use of Moderna Spikevax vaccine for all those born after 1991, as a precautionary principle,” indicated a statement sent to the press.

This decision was taken “after signs of increased risk of side effects, such as inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium”, according to the note.

According to the same health agency, the risk is greater after the second dose and in males. “But the risk of it happening is minimal, and it is a very rare side effect,” emphasized the Swedish public health authority.

“Myocarditis and pericarditis usually go away on their own without causing lasting problems, but the symptoms should be evaluated by a physician,” the statement explained.

About 81,000 people under the age of 30 received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine in Sweden, but not the second.

In turn, the Danish health authority justified the decision, in a statement, with a “suspicion of increased risk of inflammation of the heart with taking the Moderna vaccine”, based on preliminary data from an as-yet-unpublished Nordic study.

However, he stressed that “inflammation of the heart is an extremely rare side effect that usually has a mild course and goes away on its own.”

The study in question will now be sent to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for further evaluation. Final data are expected within a month, the health authority added.

Both Sweden and Denmark now recommend the Comirnaty vaccine, from Pfizer/BioNTech for these age groups. Norway was already doing it, and reiterated that position this Wednesday.

“Men under 30 should also consider choosing Cominarty when they are vaccinated,” said Geir Bukholm, head of infection control at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, in a statement.

Finland is also expected to announce a decision on Thursday.

In July, the EMA extended its authorization of the Moderna vaccine to children and adolescents between 12 and 17 years old.