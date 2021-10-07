Taesa, Vale and more: 5 shares that pay good dividends to invest in October

(Credit: Getty Images)

SÃO PAULO – Electricity, mining, telecommunications and finance. These are the sectors seen by financial market analysts as the most defensive and with the best prospects for the distribution of dividends in the coming months, being the preferred ones to invest in October.

This is what the survey carried out by the InfoMoney with ten brokers, whose recommendations fall on two electricity transmission companies – Taesa (TAEE11) and Isa Cteep (TRPL4) –, the holding company Itaúsa (ITSA4), in addition to Vivo (VIVT3) and the mining company Vale (VALE3). The latter recently announced the payment of R$40.2 billion in dividends, above market expectations.

Dividend earnings are seen as a good opportunity, especially given the rise in the basic interest rate, the Selic, and inflation. In addition to the possibility of capital gain, the investor also has additional profitability in the form of earnings.

These are normally considered to be more consolidated companies, with the capacity to generate cash and have little debt. This is because they are large companies, better than their competitors in many respects, and they are able to raise debt at lower prices.

The dividend strategy has been gaining more prominence amid the Income Tax reform, with companies announcing the payment of extraordinary earnings and even bringing forward the distribution of future dividends this year.

This is because the bill approved by the Chamber provides for taxing dividends – currently exempt – at 15%, in addition to ending Interest on Own Capital (JCP). The text still needs to go through the Senate.

For Jennie Li, variable income strategist at XP, the moment opens an opportunity for investors seeking dividends, with names that may have corrected in recent months given the more volatile scenario and amidst discussions on the reform of the income tax.

In this sense, the XP strategist says that she likes companies that are already more consolidated and do not have so many avenues of growth today – making sense to reward investors via dividends. This is the case of large commodity and electricity companies, which typically pay more dividends and have suffered more on the stock market with the news of the tax reform, he says.

“In the current macro scenario, of fiscal and political uncertainty, the stock picking [seleção a dedo das ações] it is the most favorable way to invest, because all the macro concerns pulled the stock market down, but the good fundamentals of the companies remained”, says Jennie.

The dividend portfolio is new in the InfoMoney, which begins to compile, as of this month, in addition to stocks and real estate funds, the preferred dividend payers of market analysts. The selection includes the five most cited names by the consulted brokers. The number of nominations can be higher if there is a tie.

Check, below, the performance of the shares on the Stock Exchange and the dividend yield in the last 12 months:

With eight recommendations, the electricity transmission company Taesa is the favorite of the analysis houses consulted to invest this month.

The company is one of the largest private electricity transmission groups in Brazil in terms of Permitted Annual Revenue (RAP) and is exclusively dedicated to the construction, operation and maintenance of transmission assets. Currently, the company has a presence in all five regions of the country, with 36 concessions and approximately 13 km of transmission lines.

In a report, XP writes that Taesa is in a comfortable position to maintain 100% profit distribution this year. Analysts point out that the company has had a history of paying dividends above the minimum remuneration set out in its Bylaws and, according to them, it must pay a dividend yield (return with dividends) of 8.2% in 2021 and 2022.

Ágora, in turn, claims that Taesa is a resilient name for volatile periods in the market. This is because the electricity transmission segment does not depend on energy demand, since its revenues are pre-established, with adjustments for inflation.

“The company can invest in new projects and still continue with payout high, leading to a dividend yield around 8.5% in 2021 and 2022″ writes the analysis team.

For October, mining company Vale – which lost for the first time in 17 months its isolated leadership in stock portfolios – received six mentions this month for its dividend strategy.

The company was in the market spotlight last month after announcing the distribution of dividends worth R$40.2 billion, or R$8.20 per share. The amount exceeded the expectations of the financial market. Learn more here.

In a report, Santander Corretora writes that, despite the greater volatility of VALE3 shares in the short term, due to the real estate crisis in China, the company has a constructive vision in the medium and long term for the mining and steel sectors. The assessment is that Brazilian companies in the sector, like Vale, are well positioned in the domestic and foreign markets, with strong cash flows, controlled leverage and, for the most part, offer good dividend distribution.

According to analysts, demand for high-quality iron ore should remain high in the short term, as a result of economic stimulus measures adopted in China, such as prioritizing infrastructure works.

Guide also draws attention to high ore prices and sees Vale’s focus on cost control as positive, in addition to the continuous reduction in capex (capital expenses) and indebtedness.

For the brokerage’s analysis team, the moment offers a good entry point into Vale’s shares, due to the “interesting levels”, with the company traded at a discount compared to its Australian peers.

São Paulo Transmission (TRPL4)

Electric energy transmitter Isa Cteep, which operates in 17 states in the country and is responsible for around 33% of all electricity transmitted by the National Interconnected System (SIN), received five mentions for this month.

With a purchase recommendation for the company, BTG Pactual sees Isa Cteep with a dividend yield attractive 6% for 2021.

The analysis team recalls that Aneel approved, in June, a 9.75% increase in revenues (RAP) for 2018 of contract 059/2001 – including Basic Network Existing System (RBSE), of R$ 2.45 billion for R$2.69 billion. This increase generated an adjustment portion of R$892 million, which will be received by the company for a period of three years, until 2023.

“With RBSE’s substantial extra cash flow receivable recently boosted by the cost of equity component, we believe the company will continue to pay considerable dividends for years to come,” writes BTG Pactual.

At XP, the company’s shares were included in this month’s dividend portfolio, given the transmitter’s more defensive nature, given the country’s water crisis, as it is less exposed to hydrological variations.

Telefonica Brasil (VIVT3)

From the telecommunications sector, Telefônica Brasil also received five recommendations for October.

The justification, according to Santander Corretora, is that the company has an “excellent risk-return profile and, at current prices, a very attractive investment opportunity, due to its solid cash generation and payment of dividends to shareholders”.

According to the company, the company’s strategic positioning is supported by its solid coverage in Brazil, its “premium” positioning among mobile service customers, in addition to its recent investments in optical fiber and new digital initiatives.

Santander Corretora’s team of analysts also recalls that the consortium made up of Telefônica Brasil, TIM Brasil and America Movil made a winning bid for Oi’s wireless division for R$ 16.5 billion. “We see significant value creation with this market consolidation movement, and the allocation of assets among the purchasing parties as highly strategic, as it reduces regulatory and antitrust approval risks,” the broker writes.

Guide Investimentos assesses that VIVT3 shares are being traded at an attractive multiple when compared to their historical average, in addition to having a dividend yield “robust”.

The Itaúsa holding, created to centralize the financial and strategic decisions of a group of companies, such as Itaú Unibanco and its subsidiaries, received four recommendations from among the companies consulted.

Among the main drivers for the company’s shares, Santander Corretora cites decisions favorable to the sector in projects regarding taxation and interest rates practiced by banks (currently under discussion in Congress), in addition to a faster economic recovery than the expected one.

Ágora Investimentos says it sees Itaúsa as a good alternative to Itaú, having a large exposure to the bank, while it is increasingly diversifying, such as through the sale of shares in financial services companies (case XP Inc.) or with the exploration of other segments, such as energy distribution and agribusiness.

Last week, Alfredo Setubal, CEO of Itaúsa, stated that the payout (slice of profits destined to pay dividends) of the company is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming years.

He explained that the company’s latest distributions of earnings were impacted by a resolution of the National Monetary Council (CMN), which came into effect last year, and limited the distribution of dividends by companies in the financial sector to the minimum provided for in the bylaws. Setubal believes, however, that “the worst is over”.

In addition to Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), Itaúsa has a stake in Alpargatas (ALPA4), Dexco (DXCO3, ex-Duratex) and Copa Energia (ex-Copagaz). Setubal explained, however, that Itaúsa only transfers dividends and interest on equity (JCP) paid by Itaú Unibanco. Proceeds from other subsidiaries are used to pay expenses and taxes.

“We depend on dividends, as we are not an operating company, which generates cash”, said the executive when asked if the company could anticipate payment of dividends.

