Taiwan and fear of a Chinese attack: “It’s the most complicated situation in 40 years” | International

Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo Sheng warned that China will have the ability to launch an invasion of the island in 2025, in his government’s first clear warning of the possibility of armed conflict and amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Taipei. All this after nearly 150 Chinese military planes flew over nearby Taiwanese airspace in four days.

“It’s the most complicated situation I’ve found myself in in more than 40 years of military life,” said Chiu Kuo Sheng, in a statement in the Legislative Yuan, the Taiwanese Parliament, at a session to consider the Government’s request to approve an extraordinary budget of 8.9 billion dollars (48 billion reais) for the purchase of weapons in the next five years. Part of this amount would be for the acquisition of anti-boat systems. Another part, the development of supersonic missiles.

China would already be able to attack the island if it wanted to, the minister said. “But they need to calculate the price, and what results they would get.” On the other hand, “from 2025 onwards, this cost and possible losses will have decreased to the lowest possible level, so that they will have full capacity”.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never relinquished force as a way to achieve unification. Since Oct. 1, the day of its national commemoration, China has sent 149 planes over the Taiwanese air defense area, including bombers capable of carrying nuclear warheads and fighter jets. In that period, in three days it broke the record — with 38, 39 and 52 planes respectively — for aircraft shipped in a single day since Taipei began publishing these numbers last year, when Beijing made such incursions a regular practice. The number of the first days of October already represents more than all the incursions registered in September.

The Chinese government has so far not given an official explanation for the sudden increase in the number of air intrusions in the vicinity of the democratically governed island. The flights seem linked, on the one hand, to the national commemoration of the People’s Republic and sending a nationalist message to its own audience. On the other hand, they represent a reaction to the military maneuvers carried out in the region by the United States and its allies Japan, New Zealand, Netherlands, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Relations between Beijing and Taipei, already difficult since the coming to power of President Tsai Ing Wen in 2016, have deteriorated since the re-election of the leader of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and then due to the coronavirus pandemic, both in January 2020. Tsai and his government maintain a line of distance from China and closer to the United States, and Xi Jinping’s government considers the Taiwanese leader as an advocate of independence on the island.

The United States, required by law to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack, warned Beijing on Sunday against air raids. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Washington’s commitment to Taipei is “solid as a rock.”

On Tuesday night, US President Joe Biden said that in his conversation with Xi Jinping on September 9 the two presidents had talked about Taiwan and had agreed to respect the status quo of the island. “We are in agreement… to abide by the agreement on Taiwan. We’ve made it clear that I don’t think he should be doing anything other than sticking to the deal,” Biden told the press on his return from a trip to Michigan.

China and the United States respect the “One China” principle, the recognition that there is only one country called China and its representative is the Government of Beijing. Furthermore, their interpretations differ. For China, this principle includes Taiwan in its territory. For Washington it is a “policy” that does not specify Taiwan’s status; it does not recognize its independence and Beijing’s sovereignty over the island.

Zurich meeting

Taiwan’s situation was rightly one of the dominant issues at the meeting held Wednesday in Zurich by White House National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan and Chinese State Adviser Yang Jiechi. According to the statement released by the White House, Sullivan discussed with Yang Jiechi the issues on which the Chinese response worries the US, such as human rights, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan. “Sullivan made it clear that while we will continue to invest in our own national strength and work closely with our partners and allies, we will continue to commit to the People’s Republic of China at the highest level to ensure responsible competition,” the statement notes. .

The two officials addressed issues in which the two countries are interested in working together to tackle vital transnational challenges, as well as ways to address the tensions in their relationship. The White House framed the meeting, held at a hotel near the Swiss city’s airport, on the commitment of Biden and Xi Jinping to keep lines of communication open to responsibly manage competition between the two countries.

In an article to the magazine Foreign Affairs published on Tuesday, Tsai Ing Wen made a call to the international community to support Taipei against Chinese pressure. “If Taiwan falls, the consequences would be catastrophic for regional peace and the system of democratic alliances. It would send the message that in the competition of values ​​in the world, authoritarianism imposes itself on democracy”, said the president.

