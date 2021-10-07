Tati Quebra Barraco gives a superb show in A Fazenda 2021

Tati Breaks Shack is putting on a superb show in The Farm 2021. The funkeira has already given a series of demonstrations that she doesn’t like to be contradicted within the reality show of record. The most recent “piti” happened at dawn this Thursday (7), on the return of Rich Melquiades gives Farmer’s Test.

The funkeira got hurt after Rico announced that everyone who voted for him, in the farm last week, would work on dealing with the animals. “I do everything, just don’t do the horn cow. If I put myself to do the cow, I’ll take direct punishment, because I won’t do it”, announced.

On Twitter, internet users were irritated with the positioning of the carioca. “Can you imagine if it was someone else saying that they are not going to deal with the animals? The house came down, right?”, questioned – surgically – the journalist Dansinha, which comments on the reality show on the social network. Remember that all participants are able to perform the tasks imposed in the competition.

The fact is that Tati has been making it clear that he is not on the same level as other pedestrians. Since the early days of confinement, she has been keen to emphasize that she had been refusing successive invitations from the board to participate in the attraction.

The veteran also did not buy the decision to Erika Schneider to indicate little mussun to Roça, and it continued to reverberate after the actor’s departure – who, incidentally, began to appear more in the game just after the elimination.

The defender of “macholândia”, however, should stay in the program for a long time. In the vision of the house, it is the new Jojo Todynho. Out here, the internet is starting to realize that it is more for Karol Conka.