Tati says that wearing a mask does not protect from covid

In the external area of ​​the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the night of today, Tati Quebra Barraco said, in a conversation with Dynho Alves and Solange Gomes on the need to work on the pandemic, that the use of a mask is not 100% effective in preventing covid-19 infection.

It all started with pedestrians lamenting their homesickness. “There are times when the homesickness hits, agony”, pointed out Dynho. “I keep thinking that I’m going to improve my future and, consequently, that of my family”, declared Solange, as a force to give strength to the dancer.

Afterwards, the former Gugu bath said that it was good for her colleagues to take advantage of the period of confinement in “A Fazenda 2021” due to the lack of opportunities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s normal. It gives you more peace of mind and enjoy your time here. Things aren’t easy out there, folks. If it’s difficult here, it’s worse there.

“Even more people who help families,” added Tati. “I don’t complain, I don’t,” said Dynho. “Work, opportunity, wow, things are so very difficult,” said Solange.

Tati Quebra Barraco lamented that the virus that haunts the world prevents her from climbing the plateaus. “Our [caso] it’s because he works with shows and he can’t. So, we live off Instagram,” he declared.

“And that’s what we like and love to do. At least what I love doing is being up on stage doing a show, singing and dancing,” said Dynho. “And it can’t be done, right?” asked Solange.

The funkeira, then, reported that there is no difficulty in playing shows at the moment. The big problem is the risk of being burned by the media after the disclosure of the event amidst the pandemic.

It’s not that it’s not giving. There are places that are happening, but for me, not criticizing, everyone knows the temperature of their pot, but for us it is not a good one. It goes out in the media and burns us. In a little while, we believe that this will pass and we will get burned. Doing a show that you can’t be doing is a R$ 50 thousand fine in Rio. The shows don’t stop.

“There are some who do and they don’t care,” said Dynho. “There are some that do and it doesn’t work. There are some that do and get complicated,” reinforced Tati.

Solange Gomes, in turn, reinforced that she has strictly complied with the measures of social isolation. “I’m not going to the crowd. I’m scared. I’m being very honest, right guys?”, she declared.

“If you think about the market, it’s total agglomeration. People go to work and vans and buses are full. BRT, then, don’t talk. You see these subway stations in São Paulo”, points out Tati.

“Crowded. Tati, you agree with me that when there are shows and events, people go there and are unmasked because they’re drinking and talking to friends. The probability [de se infectar] is bigger, right? There’s that,” Solange pointed out.

Tati disagreed with her colleague in confinement, claiming that he didn’t see the point in pointing out an error in doing shows, but that people were allowed to attend establishments such as supermarkets.

But that’s not all I’m telling you. At the market, the person even goes in wearing a mask, but the mask doesn’t mean you won’t get it, dear.

“Yes,” Dynho agreed. “But it protects more,” warned Solange, in defense of the mask. “Protects, but doesn’t mean anything,” countered Tati.

Check out the rest of the conversation between Tati, Dynho and Solange about the mask in the pandemic:

Dynho: People who are going to work with a crowded bus, subway and van are people who cannot stop working or there will be no food on the table.

tati: Do you arrive at the restaurant and eat with the mask on?

Solange: I received an invitation to go to a restaurant opening and I didn’t go for anything. I chose not to go: I said: ‘What am I going to go there for, guys? To see the same people and I won’t win anything’.

tati: Ah, if I’m not going to win anything, I wouldn’t either. If it’s a restaurant opening money, it’s not a show we’re used to doing with a lot of people, right, Dynho? It’s quite different.

Dynho: Show with two mi, three thousand people.

tati: See you later!

Solange: I did not go. I prefer to stay at home!

Dynho: Sometimes it’s that crowded and closed house. Sometimes it doesn’t even have air cooling or air conditioning.

tati: Another thing: when a person has a large family at home, it’s complicated because each one goes to a different direction and not the same place. We take the risk. You go to work, the other goes to school. It is very complicated.

In the sequence, the camera of Playplys – streaming platform of “The Farm 2021” cut the audio and changed the close-up of the image to another room in the headquarters.

