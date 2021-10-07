Tati tells a lie about Jojo Todynho to pedestrians

by

Tati Quebra Barraco has decided that she will not take care of the horned cow in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The funkeira announced her decision to farmer Rico Melquiades, but when commenting on the topic she ended up slipping in to spread a fake news that Jojo Todynho, champion of “A Fazenda 12”, did not take care of animals during her stay in the confinement.

In the headquarters room, during the early hours of the morning, Tati Quebra Barraco looked like he had few friends, she was asked by Valentina Francavilla if she was sad and claimed that she was calm.

I’m not. I’m just saying that I’m not going to make any cows. Me, huh!

Erasmo Viana, then, wanted to know if Tati knew if Jojo Todynho had taken care of the animals in “A Fazenda 12”. “I didn’t see the last one [A Fazenda]. Did Jojo Todynho make any animals?” he asked.

“No. She just stayed in the kitchen. She didn’t do anything,” Tati said. “Didn’t you do anything?” asked Erasmus. “But she was the only one who cooked, right,” explained Tati. “She didn’t do anything. She cooked a lot,” corrected Erasmus.

The funkeira also reported that she saw Jojo Todynho being understood by the participants of the last edition of the reality show about the fear of animals. She also reinforced that she will not do something that is unsafe.

Cooked like hell. No animal she did, but she warned that she wasn’t going to do it. She preferred to stay in the kitchen and the guys agreed. But here are several cooks now, right. I don’t care, but I’m going to do something that I feel safe. It’s a cow, a horse and I won’t do it.

The fake news

Champion of “A Fazenda 2020”, Jojo Todynho took care of the animals throughout her stay in the confinement. She even starred in hilarious moments of singing, dancing, ‘heads’ conversations and even scolding the animals on the show.

Right at the beginning of the last edition of the reality show, the singer drew laughs from Victoria Villarim when she learned how to take care of the Lyon horse. After fighting with MC Mirella in the kitchen, she asked to take care of the animal and danced, sang the song “Mundo Bita” and hugged the animal:

I’m going to comb this naughty boy. Friend, I can handle it. If he helps me, I’ll do it all.

During the confinement, Jojo Todynho was encouraged to lose her fear of collecting chicken eggs. The funkeira suffered at first to gain courage, but later even made fun of Lipe Ribeiro for fear of the animals.

Jojo Todynho also starred in another scene worthy of becoming a meme in the final stretch of confinement. The priceless moment happened while she took care of the donkey. The singer went through difficulties during the treatment of the animal and even ran out of fear.

See other moments by Jojo Todynho about the care of animals in “A Fazenda 12”:

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality?

35.32%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

32.67%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

32.01%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 18283 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show

Nego do Borel is indicted for bodily injury against ex-girlfriend - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 22

Borel

Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).

Reproduction/Instagram

Victor Pecoraro is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 22

Victor Pecoraro

Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .

Reproduction/Instagram

Mussunzinho is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 22

little mussun

Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.

Reproduction/Instagram

Liziane Gutierrez is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction / Record TV

4 / 22

Liziane Gutierrez

Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.

Playback / Record TV

Tati Quebra Barraco is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 22

Tati Breaks Shack

Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.

Reproduction/Instagram

BBB 21: Arcrebian, second eliminated from reality - Reproduction/Instagram

6 / 22

arcrebian

Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.

Reproduction/Instagram

Mileide Mihaile - Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile

7 / 22

Mileide Mihaile

Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.

Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile

Dayane Mello, Brazilian participant of Big Brother Italy - Reproduction/Instagram

8 / 22

Dayane Mello

Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.

Reproduction/Instagram

Valentina Francavilla is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 22

Valentina Francavilla

Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).

Reproduction/Instagram

Medrado releases a music clip in which he talks about the depression he suffered during the pregnancy of his youngest son - Reproduction/Instagram

10 / 22

Medrado

Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.

Reproduction/Instagram

Gui Araújo is in "The farm" - Play / Instagram

11 / 22

Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”

Play / Instagram

Marina Ferrari is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction / Instagram

12 / 22

Marina Ferrari

Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.

Play / Instagram

MC Gui is confirmed in "The Farm 13" - Reproduction/Instagram

13 / 22

MC GUI

The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.

Reproduction/Instagram

The country singer Tiago, by the duo Hugo and Tiago - Richard Legnari/Publishing

14 / 22

James Piquilo

The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.

Richard Legnari/Disclosure

Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed - Reproduction/Instagram

15 / 22

Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality - Reproduction/Instagram

16 / 22

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is in the reality - Reproduction/Instagram

17 / 22

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda - Reproduction/Instagram team

18 / 22

A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was a dancer for Faustão - Reproduction/Instagram

19 / 22

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2020: Former panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show - Reproduction/Instagram

20 / 22

A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is the 21st member of the reality - Reproduction/Instagram

21 / 22

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is the 21st member of the reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino enters the rural reality - Reproduction/PlayPlus

22 / 22

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino enters the rural reality

Play/PlayPlus