Tati tells a lie about Jojo Todynho to pedestrians

Tati Quebra Barraco has decided that she will not take care of the horned cow in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The funkeira announced her decision to farmer Rico Melquiades, but when commenting on the topic she ended up slipping in to spread a fake news that Jojo Todynho, champion of “A Fazenda 12”, did not take care of animals during her stay in the confinement.

In the headquarters room, during the early hours of the morning, Tati Quebra Barraco looked like he had few friends, she was asked by Valentina Francavilla if she was sad and claimed that she was calm.

I’m not. I’m just saying that I’m not going to make any cows. Me, huh!

Erasmo Viana, then, wanted to know if Tati knew if Jojo Todynho had taken care of the animals in “A Fazenda 12”. “I didn’t see the last one [A Fazenda]. Did Jojo Todynho make any animals?” he asked.

“No. She just stayed in the kitchen. She didn’t do anything,” Tati said. “Didn’t you do anything?” asked Erasmus. “But she was the only one who cooked, right,” explained Tati. “She didn’t do anything. She cooked a lot,” corrected Erasmus.

The funkeira also reported that she saw Jojo Todynho being understood by the participants of the last edition of the reality show about the fear of animals. She also reinforced that she will not do something that is unsafe.

Cooked like hell. No animal she did, but she warned that she wasn’t going to do it. She preferred to stay in the kitchen and the guys agreed. But here are several cooks now, right. I don’t care, but I’m going to do something that I feel safe. It’s a cow, a horse and I won’t do it.

The fake news

Champion of “A Fazenda 2020”, Jojo Todynho took care of the animals throughout her stay in the confinement. She even starred in hilarious moments of singing, dancing, ‘heads’ conversations and even scolding the animals on the show.

Right at the beginning of the last edition of the reality show, the singer drew laughs from Victoria Villarim when she learned how to take care of the Lyon horse. After fighting with MC Mirella in the kitchen, she asked to take care of the animal and danced, sang the song “Mundo Bita” and hugged the animal:

I’m going to comb this naughty boy. Friend, I can handle it. If he helps me, I’ll do it all.

During the confinement, Jojo Todynho was encouraged to lose her fear of collecting chicken eggs. The funkeira suffered at first to gain courage, but later even made fun of Lipe Ribeiro for fear of the animals.

Jojo Todynho also starred in another scene worthy of becoming a meme in the final stretch of confinement. The priceless moment happened while she took care of the donkey. The singer went through difficulties during the treatment of the animal and even ran out of fear.

See other moments by Jojo Todynho about the care of animals in “A Fazenda 12”:

