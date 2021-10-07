Taxi is already worth more than Uber in several places; lack of drivers is dramatic

Remember the times when the races of Uber and 99 were they good and cheap? Well then, this is a thing of the past. By the way, in several places the taxi is already even cheaper than Uber and other transport applications.

A survey released last week by Gordon Haskett Research Advisors showed that app racing rates rose nearly 50% from 2019 prices per kilometer in Chicago, US, in August, citing publicly available data from the city. The data shows that prices have risen steadily since November, as the number of trips on the apps have also improved. Now, compared by kilometer traveled, it’s cheaper to call a taxi in Chicago than to call an Uber.

In January 2020, it cost nearly 50% more to travel by taxi than using Uber in Chicago. The inversion of values ​​is directly related to lack of drivers willing to work for Uber in the United States. For months the company has suffered from the low number of people willing to drive for it.

Unlike Brazil, the US economy is returning to pre-pandemic levels, and as many drivers gave up on Uber or found other jobs, the company was forced to increase the value of the races to attract labor.

New York sees the return of taxis



In New York, where 23% of the rides in the United States take place, the numbers of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission show a similar movement, with taxis gaining market in the city.

According to YipitData data released by the Wall Street Journal, an Uber trip cost an average of nearly 39% more than a taxi ride in New York City in August. Two weeks ago, the price per kilometer traveled by Uber (and Lyft, Uber’s local competitor) in the US rose 26% compared to 2019 and 17% compared to January.

The prospects for prices to fall are not good. The trend is for more countries to adopt measures such as those implemented in the United Kingdom, regulating the activity of application drivers, guaranteeing employment benefits.

Obviously, the price increase may just be an effect of the pandemic, possibly people are avoiding public transport, for example. But there are signs that higher prices may persist, even in a post-Covid-19 world. In addition to the transportation companies themselves being pressured for profits after years of losses, YipitData indicates that travel volumes in apps increased along with price per mile in September, in New York and across the United States.

Prices going up, and drivers’ salaries?



In Brazil, most drivers who write to me send images with insufficient race values ​​to cover even the fuel (this would explain the cancellations). Unfortunately, many of them claim to stay at work for lack of alternatives.

This is an important point. In the United States, the market is heated and there are signs with job offers all over the place. In Brazil and underdeveloped countries, the scenario is quite different. The same rules as the Brazilian market cannot be applied in the American market.

Obviously, nobody likes to pay more for a service. On the other hand, there is an important discussion about what is fair to the worker and the movement to increase the wages of drivers that is already taking place in the United States, or even the extension of the rights of regular workers to app drivers in the United Kingdom.

Is the person who spends 10 hours or more in front of a wheel a worker of lesser value than the one who sits in Uber’s offices, for example? Does the third world Uber driver have the same bargaining power as a first world driver?

The fact is that while Brazil is in crisis and with a growing number of unemployed, it will be easy for Uber and other technology companies to squeeze drivers and freelancers to increase profits.

But is it healthy for only a small group to retain the privileges workers have struggled to gain for the past 150 years and the vast majority forfeit them? And I’m not proposing here the end of Uber or the return of typewriters as an indignant reader wrote to me.

My suggestion is that, just like in the UK, Uber workers are treated like regular workers and have the same benefits. It is worth noting that Uber stated that the measure adopted by the British would not make the business in the country unfeasible.

Likewise, if a taxi driver is working for a fleet company (and is not the owner of the car), I advocate that he receive the corresponding benefits from other workers.

If Uber has a problem with its business model, as I’ve discussed here, it’s a problem for the company and its investors. Our problem, as citizens, should be to prioritize the well-being of the mass of workers in motorbikes and cars across the country. If Brazilian labor laws are outdated, they should be reviewed and applied to all companies, whether technology or not.

As the return of taxis in the US demonstrates, the market will look for alternatives if Uber does not exist or becomes less powerful. If we follow the current path, with endless working hours and without any benefit to the driver, we will be going back 150 years.