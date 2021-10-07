teenage sons pose together and scare fans

Britney Spears’ sons, Sean Federline, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15, posed together in photos shared on social media and the duo’s growth caught the attention of the singer’s fans.

The images were originally published by Eddie Morales, a friend of the pair’s father, 43-year-old Kevin Federline. The rapper and dancer was married to Britney between 2004 and 2007.

“They are wonderful. The pop princess’ genes are saved,” joked one of the singer’s fans on Twitter. “I swore they were 10-year-olds,” said another afterward. “I’m shocked at the size. They’re huge,” pointed out a third.

I’m shocked at the size of Britney Spears’ kids. Meldels… Huge! 😱

I always stay when I see the children of singers I’ve been following for decades. Same reaction when I see the Spice Girls’ children, for example. I’m too old! 🆘 — Edilson Gracci (@EdilsonGracci) October 7, 2021

I just saw the recent photo of Britney Spears’ kids and I’ve heard my osteoporosis and rheumatism going up the elevator here in the building — fried cassava 1,2,3 (@KarenRadcliffe) October 7, 2021

What do you mean Britney Spears’ kids are already that big??? I swore they were 10 year olds — ᴀɴɴɪᴇ 🦋 (@___Aannie___) October 7, 2021

Records of the duo on social networks are rare. Britney Spears appeared alongside her children in a March publication and highlighted the duo’s rapid growth.

“I know, it’s very difficult for any mother, especially a mother with boys, to see them grow up so fast,” wrote the singer in the caption of the post.