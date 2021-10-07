Telecine ends streaming operations and migrates content to Globoplay

Telecine is going to stop being a streaming platform very soon. Grupo Globo announced that it will discontinue Telecine Play in the coming months and incorporate it into Globoplay. The strategy is precisely to unify operations and strengthen the service, which is already considered the apple of the company’s eyes.

Thus, the Telecine brand would be limited only to cable TV channels and all internet and streaming operations would be under Globoplay’s banner. Wanted by Canaltech, Grupo Globo states that the proposal is to concentrate its contents “in a single environment and improve the user experience, in addition to bringing synergy gains to operations”.

According to the company, the idea is to unify everything under a single banner and, with this, take the Telecine Play catalog to Globoplay (Image: Reproduction/Telecine Play)

How will it work

According to Telecine, the migration should be completed by the end of 2021 — that is, it’s a project for very soon. In addition, the company’s note explains that the subscriptions will continue to exist separately and that only the offer will be made in one place. “Telecine will have a personalized area within the Globoplay app and web version, in a model known as the channel, already used in the Premiere and Combate offer. It will not be necessary to be a Globoplay subscriber to consume Telecine content, which remains conditioned to a specific signature”, explains the text.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In practical terms, this means not only that Telecine subscriptions continue to exist and remain valid, but will still be needed to access this content. What changes is that this collection will no longer be in its own service, but within Globoplay. Thus, the six live channels of cable TV and movies on demand will be within the same interface as soap operas and news programs. In this way, Globoplay becomes a large umbrella platform that now houses another Grupo Globo product — which significantly affects the streaming market in Brazil.

Although Telecine starts to integrate the service as additional content and with a separate subscription, similar to what is already done with its sports channels, the unification gives more muscle for the national platform to face international giants such as Netflix , Disney and Warner. Over the past few months, Globoplay has already shown signs that it is interested in betting heavily on original productions, as in the case of the documentary The Evandro Case, and in making available its collection of soap operas — a strategy that has already proved to be quite efficient. Now, with the integration of Telecine, it seems that the idea is to take the fight to a new level.

Source: Metropolis, Filmelier