Telecine Play ends services and migrates content to Globoplay

In recent days, a wave of comments has called into question the continuity of Telecine Play. On social networks, former employees reported that the end of the service was imminent. There were even those who celebrated the news: “Telecine Play will end! Now everyone who did me wrong, meaning the entire content squad will be fucked with this change. Now I want to see them go to cliques in new companies! Hahah It’s fucked up”. Now, what was speculation has been confirmed. In a statement, the company stated that “based on technical and strategic decisions, Telecine will migrate its streaming platform to Globoplay”.

The note continues: “The change is aimed at concentrating its extensive content portfolio in a single environment and improving the user experience, in addition to bringing synergy gains to operations. The move reinforces Globo’s direct consumer relationship strategy, which positions Globoplay as the main content marketplace in Brazil”.

Behind the scenes, the fear is for the end of jobs. The column LeoDias found out from market sources that around 70 people could be fired. The company, however, denies the layoffs.

With the decision, Telecine returns to exist only on closed TV. And Globoplay, the apple of Grupo Globo’s eyes, further embodies the range of content available to the user.

Now, Telecine will only exist on TV and Globoplay carries even more new content in its portfolio.