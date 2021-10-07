Telegram gained 70 million new users during Facebook blackout – Link

Telegram said in January that it has reached 500 million active users

Telegram gained nearly 70 million new users worldwide during the 7-hour blackout on Facebook’s social networks, including Instagram and rival WhatsApp, announced the Russian messaging app on Tuesday, 5.

In the message, Telegram Executive Chairman Pavel Durov called last Monday “a record of user and activity records” on the app. “I’m proud of how our team handled the unexpected growth because Telegram continued to work seamlessly for most users,” added the CEO, further noting that the increase in access may have brought some users in the United States up to “speed slower than normal”.

During yesterday afternoon, on social networks, some Telegram users, including Brazilians, complained of instability in the chat application. According to the website Down Detector, which monitors the operation of the main online services in the world, the Telegram began to show technical failures around 1 pm GMT.

Even before the WhatsApp blackout, Telegram was already increasing the number of users. Last August, the app hit the global mark of 1 billion downloads, thanks to an even more pronounced gain in popularity during the year 2021. According to figures from the technology site TechCrunch, in the first half of this year alone, there were 214 million Telegram downloads around the world, a 61% increase over last year’s numbers.