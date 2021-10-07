Temer promised, but labor reform didn’t create more jobs

Four years later, the labor reform created by the Temer government has not generated the job boom that had been promised. The project promised two million jobs in two years and six million in ten. IBGE data, however, show that unemployment is higher, contrary to what was advertised.

In the quarter that ended in July, the unemployment rate was 13.7%. The number is almost 2% more than the 11.8% registered in 2017. In the time that the labor reform lasts, the total of unemployed has jumped from 12.3 million to 14.1 million.

The text was sanctioned by Michel Temer in July 2017 and entered into force in November of the same year. Last year, the former president himself admitted that the ministers overestimated the numbers, according to UOL.

In addition to increasing jobs, Temer promised to reduce informality. It didn’t happen either. According to IBGE, before the new rules, the rate was 40.5%. Between May and July 2021, the proportion is 40.8%.

Inspired by Temer, Bolsonaro tried to pass new labor reform

Jair Bolsonaro has twice tried to pass a new labor reform, but was barred in the National Congress. His most recent idea was to create types of work without a formal contract, vacations, 13th salary and FGTS.