The base’s jewelry must be renewed and the fine will reach R$ 630 million

The protagonist of Flamengo’s massacre against Palmeiras last Tuesday (5), when he scored four goals in the victory of a 7-3 thrashing, for the first leg of the semifinals of the Brazil U-17 Cup, Matheus França is the ball of the once in the youth categories and you already know that your contract will be renewed. And entitled to a record fine at the club.

To better manage the harassment of foreign football on top of the jewel, the Rio de Janeiro club will extend the relationship of Matheus França from mid 2025 to December 2026, with a fine of 100 million euros, approximately R$ 630 million at the current rate, – which would surpass that of Lazarus, of 80 million euros.

According to initial information from the newspaper ‘O Dia’, and confirmed by the THROW!, the new contract tends to be signed until next week.

At 17, Matheus França is in his last year of under-17, but in August, after winning the Brazilian Championship in the category over Vasco, midfielder and center forward Mateusão ​​were integrated into the training of the under-20 team. A natural process in Flamengo’s youth divisions, as well as the “descent” to reinforce the under-17 in games like this Tuesday.

A talented attacking midfielder, Matheus França has already scored seven goals in 14 matches for the under-17 team this year. The player was also South American champion 2019 with the Brazilian U-17 team.