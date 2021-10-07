The drama of Brazilian children deported from the US to Haiti | World

More than 7,000 migrants who found themselves under the International Bridge, in the Texan border city of Del Rio, have already been deported to Haiti, according to data published by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday (4).

Among them were 381 children born in Chile and 85 in Brazil. These are, therefore, native Brazilians, even though of Haitian parents. They have the right to be assisted by the Brazilian government and to be repatriated.

But upon arriving at the airport in Port-au-Prince or Cape Haitian (a city in northern Haiti that also receives flights from the south of the United States), these children and their parents are thrown in the middle of a country on the brink of collapse, amidst widespread violence by gangs that today dominate large parts of the region.

Each person receives $120 from the IOM (about R$660), the Haitian minimum wage, just enough to survive the first few days in a country that their families, for the most part, had abandoned many years ago.

2 of 3 Haitian immigrants gather under a bridge in the state of Texas, near the US-Mexico border, in yet another migration crisis of the government Joe Biden — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Haitian immigrants gather under a bridge in the state of Texas, near the US-Mexico border, in yet another migration crisis of the government Joe Biden — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

In the media, it is said that the Brazilian government, through the embassy in Port-au-Prince, is already providing help to these children. I was at the airport in the Haitian capital when some flights arrived, but I didn’t find any representative of the Brazilian government. On the other hand, I met Haitians who, for years and years, had lived and worked in Brazil, where their children had been born.

Some of them did not know that the Brazilian government has an obligation to help them; others did not know how to trigger such help. Thus, they end up spreading across Haiti, some with the help of family members, others taking refuge in slums, in search of cheap housing.

Many are traumatized by the events on such trips. After all, to get from Chile or Brazil to the border with the United States, it takes one to two months. Along the way, they spend thousands of dollars on the “coyotes” – the facilitators in crossing from one country to another.

Latin America’s Chaos and Misery

There are shocking reports of migrants passing through the jungles of Peru and especially through the Darién region of Panama, with its dense jungle and dangerous to cross (see map below). There, in the region that links the country to Colombia, they are victims of gangs that rob and kill. The same danger awaits migrants in Mexico, where entire regions are in the grip of criminal gangs.

3 of 3 Map shows how immigrants travel from Brazil to the US — Photo: Kayan Albertin/G1 Map shows how immigrants travel from Brazil to the US — Photo: Kayan Albertin/G1

In addition to Haitians and Hispanic-American migrants, there are also many Brazilians trying to enter the United States illegally. In recent times, there have even been reports of crimes against them. They are looking for a better life, as the economic situation in many countries – such as Brazil and Chile – has been deteriorating lately. Thus, the US is increasingly becoming the “promised land” for many Latinos. And also in the only option.

I arrived in Brazil at the beginning of the century, when optimism about the future was palpable. There was a wave of “progressive” governments in the region, which were trying out initiatives for more social inclusion. Today, looking at the chaos and misery that surrounds Haiti, I find many similarities with Brazilian cities. The lack of commitment of public administrations to improving the lives of citizens is reflected in a neglect of cities and their inhabitants.

I wonder what will become of these Haitian-Brazilian children, who, at a young age, have already felt the open veins of Latin America in their skin. A region increasingly weakened by the fragmentation of government institutions and dominated by drug, arms and human trafficking gangs.

Latin America finds itself in an unfortunate state, a humanitarian emergency. And, apparently, without responsible and forward-thinking rulers to give the population hope. Giving perspective to Brazilian children who have unintentionally arrived in the Haitian chaos would be a start. At least that.

Thomas Milz left his Protestant parents’ home nearly 20 years ago and moved to the most Catholic country in the world. He holds a Masters in Political Science and Latin American History and, for 15 years, has been working as a journalist and photographer for vehicles such as Bayerischer Rundfunk, the KNA news agency and the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper. He is the father of a girl born in 2012 in Salvador. After a decade in São Paulo, he has lived in Rio de Janeiro for four years.