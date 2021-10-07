The largest global niobium producer calls on inexperienced candidates to work in its factories; the job openings opened by CBMM are for the 2022 Trainee Program

Factory worker at Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineração (CBMM), the largest producer of nobium on the planet / CBMM Image

Job vacancies opened by Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineração for inexperienced candidates looking for their first job. Get yours now!

The Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineração (CBMM) announced job openings for inexperienced candidates. The opportunities are for the CBMM 2022 Trainee Program, which seeks professionals who want to act as agents of change through Niobium technology and applications. Registration is open until November 2, 2022. See below how to register your resume.

CBMM’s focus is on transformation: of materials, of people, of the world. More than products, CBMM provides technology and shares with the world its expertise in transforming materials into smarter solutions, capable of building a more sustainable and efficient future for everyone through niobium technology. The Company believes in human capital, and continually invests in programs for career development and professional growth in a collaborative and inspiring work environment.

Trainees will go through a fast-track development process, aimed at improving skills and abilities, valuing the profile and interest of the participants. Through job rotation, professionals will learn about CBMM’s day-to-day activities, working 360º and in a highly challenging and positive environment.

During the 12-month journey, Trainees will develop complex projects, new products and participate in mentoring with the entire Board and Management of CBMM and decision-making processes in their areas of expertise. Watch the video below and get to know the company better!

Check out the requirements below and apply for the job openings opened by the largest global producer of niobium!

Prerequisites to apply for the CBMM Trainee Program

Higher, bachelor’s degree completed between: December/2018 to December/2021

Required courses: Economics/Economics; Computer Science; Engineering (all, but with an emphasis on materials, metallurgy, civil, chemistry and software); Statistic; Physics; Math; Marketing; Information system; Chemistry;

Language: Advanced English;

Availability for changes and national and international travel;

Availability to reside in São Paulo (SP) and Araxá (MG).

Enrollment: those interested in competing for job openings in the trainee program at CBMM, the largest global producer of niobium on the planet, can apply until November 2nd AT THIS LINK

