The last installment of the emergency aid has a payment deadline; see calendar

Emergency aid is on the way to your last installment and there is still no definition for the new income transfer program, which was called Auxílio Brasil. The seventh and final installment will start to be paid on October 20th, with the transfer to Poupança Social Digital at Caixa Tem.

The deposit of the 6th installment has already been closed, therefore, there are only a few withdrawal dates to be made. As a result, the schedule of the general public of the aid will already reach the last installment and will continue in the same way as the others, with the credit being made in the Caixa Tem application from october 20th and the release for withdrawal on November 1st.

It is noteworthy that, as has been the case so far, credit is made according to the beneficiary’s birthday. For whoever receives the family allowance, payments start earlier, between October 19th and 29th, according to the end of the Social Identification Number – NIS.

The values ​​follow the same that was paid in previous installments, varying between R$ 150.00 and R$ 375.00 depending on the family composition. People who live alone receive R$ 150.00 and, by adding more than one person to the group, the value goes to R$ 250.00.

In the cases of women who are heads of the family, being responsible for the maintenance of the home and having at least one more member in the respective family, they receive R$ 375.00. Check out the latest installment calendar for the general public:

Born in January: deposit on October 20th and withdrawal on November 1st;

Born in February: deposit on October 21st and withdrawal on November 3rd;

Born in March: deposit on 22 October and withdraw on 4 November;

Born in April: deposit on 23 October and withdraw on 5 November;

Born in May: deposit on 23 October and withdraw on 9 November;

Born in June: deposit on 26th October and withdrawal on 10th November;

Born in July: deposit on 27 October and withdrawal on 11 November;

Born in August: deposit on 28th October and withdrawal on 12th November;

Born in September: deposit on 29th October and withdrawal on 16th November;

Born in October: deposit on 30th October and withdrawal on 17th November;

Born in November: deposit on 30th October and withdrawal on 18th November;

Born in December: deposit on 31 October and withdraw on 19 November.

To check your benefit and find out if you are entitled to the seventh and last installment of the aid, it is possible to access some information channels. See how to check your benefit: