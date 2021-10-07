The Pope: let us definitely abandon the ‘it was always done this way’

Education for sustainability: this is the theme of the meeting at the Lateran University of Rome held this Thursday (7th). On the occasion the Pope said: “The idea of ​​a special cycle of studies serves to transform even among believers the mere interest in the environment into a mission carried out by trained people, the result of an adequate educational experience”

Jane Nogara – Vatican News

This Thursday morning (07/10) Pope Francis participated in an Academic Act for the Institution of a study cycle on “Caring for our Common Home and the Protection of Creation” and the UNESCO Chair “A future of education to sustainability.” The Pope began his speech by thanking everyone for their presence and especially Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople “with whom we share the duty to proclaim the love of creation and the commitment to its preservation”.

Francisco then recalled the message in view of COP26 in Glasgow written together with Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop Justin Welby, Primate of the Anglican Church.

“I think we are all aware: the harm we are doing to the planet is no longer limited to damage to the climate, water and soil, but now threatens life on Earth itself. Therefore, it is not enough to repeat statements of principle that make us feel good because, among other things, we are also interested in the environment. The complexity of the ecological crisis requires responsibility, concreteness and competence”

academic activity

The Pope considered that these choices recall the original mission of Universities where different areas of knowledge meet, where students and professors meet to reflect and creatively develop new paths for the future: “Academic activity – the Pope said – is called to promote an integral ecological conversion in order to preserve the splendor of nature, first of all rebuilding the necessary unity between the natural and social sciences with what is offered by theological, philosophical and ethical reflection, in order to inspire the legal norm and a healthy economic vision”.















Pope Francis at the Lateran University

Francisco then spoke about the presence of UNESCO’s highest representation at the meeting, thanking “the objective for the active attention it paid to this initiative by launching the path to a chair on the Future of Education for Sustainability”. When talking about the new cycle of studies in ecology and the environment launched at Universidade Francisco, he recalled: “It should be a meeting point for reflection on integral ecology, capable of bringing together different experiences and thoughts, combining them through the method of scientific research .

“In this way, the University is not only an expression of the unity of knowledge, but also the depository of an imperative that has no religious, ideological or cultural boundaries: safeguarding our common home, preserving it from perverse actions, perhaps inspired by politics, economy and education linked to the immediate result, for the benefit of few”

Interest must become mission

For an integral ecology, Francisco recalled, we must link the goals of sustainable development with a relationship of cause and effect without forgetting that “there is no ecology without an adequate anthropology” (Laudato si’, 118). Without a true integral ecology we will have “a new imbalance, which will not only fail to solve problems, but will add new ones” (ibidem)”

Therefore:

“The idea of ​​a special cycle of studies serves to transform even among believers the mere interest in the environment into a mission carried out by trained people, the result of an adequate educational experience”

Finally, the Pope warns those present: “This is the greatest responsibility before those who, because of environmental degradation, are excluded, abandoned and forgotten. A work for which the Churches, by vocation, and every person of good will are called to give all the necessary contribution, making themselves the voice of those who have no voice, who rise above party interests and not just complain.” .

And concluding, he said: “Let’s definitely abandon the ‘it was always done like this’, which makes us unreliable because it generates superficiality and answers that are only apparently valid”. On the contrary, we are called to a qualified work, which requires generosity and gratuity from everyone to respond to a cultural context whose challenges require concreteness, precision and the ability to face them” .