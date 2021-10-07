the return of Fluminense fans to the stadium

There were 577 days that Fluminense did not have its fans at the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic. The return, however, was disappointing. Boos, protests and confusion at Maracanã marked the defeat by Fortaleza by 2-0, by Brasileirão.

Right in the lineup, full-back Danilo Barcelos heard the stands squeak when he saw his name being announced. The player performed correctly and placed a ball on the crossbar in the last move of the first stage, but it was not enough to get rid of the fans’ fury.

It was just the harbinger of a much more tense and disappointing night than the return of Fluminense’s fans to Maracanã seemed.

The target of constant protests on social networks, Mário Bittencourt heard insults from all sides of the stadium. The president was cursed by members of a box above the area where he was with Fernando Simone, the club’s CEO, and Ronaldo França, communication director.

After being offended, the agent left the open area accompanied by the two and Flu security guards. But wherever he was inside Maracanã, he heard the fans protest against his management.

Although he was elected as a “capote”, with twice the votes of his competitor, Ricardo Tenório, Mário saw his popularity crumble after some declarations and decisions in football.

Even Marcão, who set an unbeaten record in the Brasileirão, with 16 games, a series that fell just last night (6), was criticized by impatient fans in the southern sector of Maracanã.

When he called Samuel Xavier to enter Nonato’s place, exhausted and limping, the coach heard “donkey” screams coming from the stands.

Confusion in the stands

Whether due to the classic disagreement between boos and unconditional support or due to disagreements regarding the management of Mário Bittencourt, the southern sector was the scene of some confusion in the fans’ return to Maracanã.

By leaps and bounds, Fluminense’s fans respect the protocol. Of course there is some crowding. Social distancing goes far. Most people in masks, but Bravo 52 gathers most people in the stands around it. #ScoreUOL pic.twitter.com/JDdeGmgVFt — Caio Blois (@caioblois) October 7, 2021

After the first goal, when offenses against the president began with more force, supporters and opponents became involved in heated discussions that were separated by security and stewards from Sunset, the company that operates the games at Maracanã.

Then, on the way out, fans from different organizations clashed. The Bepe (Specialized Stadium Policing Battalion) acted to separate the disturbance and escort some people out.

Protocol is criticized, and public disappoints

Criticism of the protocol lasted all week. Excessive bureaucracy for testing, delivery of printed documentation and lack of clear information on the part of the club irritated the fans.

Fluminense fans only gathered at one point around Maracanã Image: Caio Blois/UOL

Around the stadium, however, excessive zeal proved prudent – or ended up resulting in disappointment in the stands. Few agglomerations were registered, despite the low public demand for the game. Only 3,231 tricolors were present in the defeat by Fortaleza.