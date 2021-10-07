The Witcher 3 runs incredibly well on the Steam Deck; check out the video!

Even though it’s a relatively old game, released in 2015, The Witcher 3 still today it is one of the most beautiful games released for the past generation. On PC, with graphics on the ultra, so not to mention. And apparently, this beauty trend will be maintained on the Steam Deck.

In posts on Twitter, the official profile of the games on the social network showed some gameplay excerpts from the third Witcher running on Valve’s laptop.

Although the images were recorded offscreen — that is, filming the screen — you can get a sense of how beautiful the title looks on the Steam Deck screen.

Open a portal into the world and play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt wherever you go once Steam Deck is out! Check out the footage of the current-gen version of the game running on Steam Deck ?? pic.twitter.com/3IdIC2zGZJ — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 6, 2021

CD Projekt Red’s RPG was highly praised at the time of its release for bringing an immersive story, interesting characters, well-calibrated gameplay, and plenty of digital content for free download.

The third game in the trilogy follows the trajectory of Geralt de Rivia, a monster-hunting wizard who is in search of Ciri, his adopted daughter who possesses extraordinary power. The girl is the target of the Wild Hunt, a dangerous and mysterious group, and it is up to the protagonist to prevent the worst from happening.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has versions for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The game will get an update for the current generation soon.