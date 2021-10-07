“There is no possibility of rationing in 2021”

The director of ONS (National System Operator) Luiz Carlos Ciocchi today ruled out any possibility of rationing in Brazil for the year 2021, even with the water crisis and the dry period that affects mainly the Southeast and Midwest regions.

“Yes [o sistema tem como atender a demanda sem racionamento de energia]. The system has conditions. There is no possibility of rationing for the year 2021,” said the director, convinced, during an interview with CNN Brasil. “The Brazilian electricity system is quite robust. Since last year, for a year, we have been implementing several actions — from the dispatch of thermoelectric plants to the reduction of leakage of some dams and reservoirs to ensure better service to society, and especially the capacity to meet the increased demand” , completed.

Last week, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) acknowledged the seriousness of the water crisis, considered by experts to be the worst in 91 years, but said the federal government “does not believe in rationing”. Despite this, however, the Chief Executive even asked the population to “turn off a light at home” to save energy, also suggesting avoiding elevators and taking cold showers, when possible.

I even make an order for you now: is there an extra light on in your house? Please, delete. We are experiencing the biggest hydrological crisis in 90 years. If you can turn off a light in your house, turn it off. If you can turn off your air conditioning, if you can’t… It’s 20ºC, it changes to 24ºC, it uses less energy.

Jair Bolsonaro, during live

scarcity flag

The water crisis led Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) to announce, at the end of August, the creation of a new banner for the electricity bill, called the water scarcity banner. The fee is R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh, and has been charged to consumers since September 1st.

The new value, which will remain in effect until April 30, 2022, represents an increase of 49.6% (or R$4.71) compared to the current red flag level 2 (R$9.49 per 100 kWh) , which was being applied to the electricity bill until then. At the end of June, the value of red flag level 2 had already risen 52%.

We have a red flag there, for R$14… It’s not mean. It is to offset the payment for the alternative energy source that comes from thermoelectric power, which is expensive. (…) We ask God for the rain to come in November now, so that we don’t have any problems in the future.

Jair Bolsonaro, during live

The tariff flags are independent of the energy tariff, and added to the bill value depending on the energy generation conditions in the electricity sector. When the scenario is favorable, there is no addition (green flag). The yellow flag indicates a less favorable scenario, while the red ones (levels 1 and 2) point to costly energy generation conditions.

government measures

The water crisis led the government to announce in August some measures to reduce energy consumption throughout the federal public administration. A presidential decree determined the reduction of electricity consumption by these bodies between 10% and 20% compared to the same month in 2018 and 2019, that is, before the pre-pandemic period.

At the same time, the Ministry of Mines and Energy decided to send electricity produced in the Northeast to compensate for shortages in the South and Southeast. As Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, president of the CMSE (Committee for Monitoring the Electric Sector) said on August 25, this is due to the “spectacular” generation of wind energy in the northeastern states.

“August was a very dry month. The only region in Brazil where there could be expected rain was the southern region. This rain did not appear at the intensity we expected. So we have a very critical situation,” explained Ciocchi at a press conference.