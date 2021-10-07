‘There is not the slightest possibility of rationing’, says ONS general director

In an interview with CNN, the director general of the ONS (National Electric System Operator) Luiz Carlos Ciocchi stated that “there is not the slightest possibility of rationing” for this year. According to him, the Brazilian electrical system is “very robust”.

“Since October of last year we have been implementing several actions”, said Ciocchi about the work to meet the demand. Two examples mentioned are the dispatch of thermoelectric plants and the reduction in the flow of some dams and reservoirs.

According to data from the National Interconnected System (SIN) released by the ONS, energy consumption in Brazil increased 4.7% in August, when compared to the same period last year.

“Demand growth has a very positive side,” said Ciocchi. “It shows that the economy is growing, coming out of our social isolation.”

Forecast for 2022

Despite the water crisis, the director-general of the ONS still stated that there is work to reach 2022 “with the reservoirs in a better situation than we started this year”.

“There is great uncertainty in the issue of the rainy season. The indications we have so far are good in the sense that you shouldn’t delay [o início das chuvas]”, said Ciocchi.

In light of the scarcity scenario, the government recommended maintaining water retention measures in the reservoirs of some hydroelectric plants located in the Southeast/Midwest until October of next year.