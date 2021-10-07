Thiaguinho, ex of Fernanda Souza, wastes no time and tells news: “it’s coming”

Top Stories

Atlético-GO vs Athletico-PR: lineups, where to watch live and guesses about the Brasileirão game

This Wednesday (6), Thiaguinho used his social networks to tell something more than special. The news given by the ex of Fernanda Souza, quickly went viral on the web and became the target of many comments.

“Good week with #TournêInfinito coming! Thursday (10/07) and Friday (10/08), there will be PAGODJÉ in Belém/PA!!! We still have tickets for sale at the link to my stories…

I’ll meet you at the Pará Assembly!”, announced Thiaguinho, when revealing the date of his next shows.

Before you continue reading this post, check out this other highly successful article as well: Geisy Arruda makes a strategic invitation to fans and the young woman’s photo is highlighted

Apparently, fans were more than happy to hear of this news. Many of them even went so far as to say that they had already bought a ticket to see Thiaguinho’s show.

“After such a long time, finally a little pagod, my god couldn’t take it anymore”, fired a fan, seizing the moment to declare all her love for the former husband of actress Fernanda Souza.

Before you read on, check out this article: Daughter of Mara Maravilha stands out and the young woman’s beauty generates comments

Check out the full post made by singer Thiaguinho below, as well as the comments that are being left in this more than special announcement made by Fernanda Souza’s ex.

Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza

Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza shocked the web by announcing that they would separate after a long relationship. The fans, at the time, were very sad and sent many messages asking for the reconciliation of the singer and the actress.

Even today, there are fans who believe that Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza can return to being a couple. Will be? Meanwhile, check out a gallery with photos of the singer and actress below.

Gil do Vigor, Neymar and Thiaguinho / Instagram Reproduction Thiaguinho/Play Instagram Thiaguinho (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram) Fernanda Souza/ Instagram Play Prev

1 In 5

Next

Before leaving, check out this article, which is causing a stir: Photo of Bia Bonemer, daughter of Fátima Bernardes and William Bonner, stands out and the young woman’s good shape is successful