‘This is not a CPI’, says the judge during a discussion at the hearing of the Henry case – 10/06/2021 – Daily life

Fight between the defense and the Prosecutor’s Office marked the beginning of the first hearing on Wednesday (6) to hear 12 witnesses for the prosecution in the process that investigates the death of Henry Borel, 4, in Rio de Janeiro. According to the court, two of them did not appear.

Mônica Medeiros, the boy’s mother, and former councilor Jairo Souza Santos Junior, Dr. Jarinho, were denounced for homicide that was triple qualified for the boy’s death.

The hearing was marked by fights between the defense of Mônica Medeiros, who was in the plenary, and the prosecutor of the Public Ministry, Fábio Vieira. During the discussions, Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro had to intervene at various times to calm the tempers.

“This is not the CPI. We are here to hear a witness. The party asks and the witness responds,” she said.

“I have nothing to do with the little fights you have, but this is not going to turn into a circus or debate,” said the judge.

Returning from the lunch break, the magistrate said that she did not intend to compare the CPI to a riotous environment. “The parliamentarians are absolutely right to discuss there, because the parliamentarian needs to speak at all times,” she said. “It was an expression that was perhaps awkward.”

In the morning, upon arriving at court, Leniel Borel, the boy’s father, said that he preferred not to see his ex-partner, but that he would do so to seek justice.

“I hope those two monsters who brutally murdered my son get out of here punished in proportion to the brutality they did to my son,” he said. “I’d rather not look at Monique, but we’re going to have to face that reality.”

Jairinho and Monique were temporarily arrested in April, a month after the boy’s death. At the beginning of May, the couple had their detention converted into preventive (without a term) and was denounced for triple qualified murder.

A necropsy examination concluded that the causes of death were internal hemorrhage and hepatic laceration (injury to the liver), produced by a blunt (violent) action. He had several other injuries and bruises all over his body. In testimony, the mother stated that she was watching a series with her boyfriend in another room and woke up at dawn with the TV on.

He woke up Jairinho, who had taken sleeping pills, and went to the couple’s room where Henry was sleeping. Once there, he would have seen the boy lying on the ground, his eyes rolled back, his hands and feet cold and not breathing.

The police heard more than 17 people during the investigations, including the cleaning woman who cleaned the apartment on the day of her death (before the investigation), an ex-girlfriend of the councilor who accused him of assaults against her and her daughter, who was then a child, the boy’s psychologist and the pediatricians who attended him.

Eleven cell phones were seized at different addresses linked to the child’s family last week. Faced with information that messages had been deleted from the couple’s devices, the police were going to use a special data program to retrieve the conversations.

Messages obtained by the police indicate that the boy was subjected to a routine of aggression by his stepfather, with the connivance of Monique. In conversations in February this year, a nanny warned her that Jairinho had locked himself in the room with the boy.

Messages show that the boy reportedly told the nanny that the then councilor took him by the arm, tripped him and kicked him. “It is very clear that the whole version that was presented to us, of a harmonious family, was nothing more than a farce,” said Henrique Damasceno, the delegate responsible for the case, at a press conference after their arrest.

Jairinho’s and Monique’s defenses asked the Court to annul all evidence related to the apprehended devices, alleging that the agents failed to comply with legal procedures and collected devices from family members of the couple who were not in the court order.