Those who are not vaccinated are more likely to be hospitalized by covid-19

About 77% of people who go to hospitals with considerable symptoms of the disease have not received any dose for immunization

Most of the 264 people who are hospitalized as a result of covid-19 in the Federal District are those who have not yet received any dose of vaccine in the capital – most of those in beds are aged 60 or over, corresponding to 61, 36% of patients. The information was passed on by the Health Department on Wednesday (6) and highlights the need and importance of vaccination, since, also according to the folder, more than 90% of the contaminations are currently by the Delta variant – and the disease transmissibility has increased.

Information obtained by Brasilia Newspaper they also indicate that 77% of visits to hospitals in the DF as a result of covid-19 are from people who did not seek immunization in health units and vaccine schemes set up by the Secretariat. The occupancy rate of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) specific for covid patients is 70.59% until the last update of this article.

This is a concern of the Secretariat, which reinforces the need to comply with non-pharmacological measures for the prevention of pandemic disease, such as the use of masks, social distancing and the use of alcohol gel. It is noteworthy that the application of vaccines does not prevent contamination by covid-19, despite improving the population’s immunity.

“The herd immunity has not yet been achieved [no DF]”, reinforced General Pafiadache, head of the Health Ministry in the capital. “Therefore, all pharmacological measures have to be complied with. And masks need to be used well, in the right way. We cannot in any way relax until we have scientific data that indicate this to us”, he stated. “We are not in a position to relax.”

The high rate of transmissibility, calculated in the DF at 1.15, according to the SES, was already expected, but it is still worrying, even due to the dissemination capacity of the Delta variant, almost twice as high as the original strain. “We will work with the worst case. We don’t want to lose any beds. It is important for the population to take care of themselves”, said Pafiadache.

However, neither the SES nor the Government of the DF indicate the return of the restrictive measures, previously imposed by the local Executive in order to reduce the number of cases in the capital. Governor Ibaneis Rocha stressed this Wednesday morning (6) that he works “without the possibility of any kind of restriction”. “I want to expand vaccination and the number of beds. The population can’t stand any more restrictions”, said the president.

Pafiadache was also emphatic about this and said that in the fight against the pandemic, “vaccination and recommendation” of pharmacological measures will continue. “The two actions work together. Vaccination offers individual protection and the use of a mask guarantees collective protection”, added the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero. “The problem is not over yet”.



Reinforcement and anticipation

What is guaranteeing the greatest protection against the pandemic virus and the vacancies available in covid-19 beds, effectively, has been vaccination, according to the Health Department. the population of the DF until the end of the year, the organ extended the anticipation of the second dose again.

Therefore, the application for those whose D2 was scheduled until November 5th will now be possible from next Friday (8), both for those who were vaccinated with Pfizer and those who received AstraZeneca. The SES should soon disclose specific vaccination points for anticipation in the organ’s media.

It will also be possible, from the same date, to apply the booster dose for those aged over 60 years of age. There are about 10,000 able to receive the immunizing agent again, according to SES – that is, they have completed more than six months since the last dose, whether the single or D2. Until then, only those over 70 years old received the new application. They vaccinated 14 thousand out of a total of 22 thousand so far in the DF in this age group.

The expansion of booster and anticipation doses was possible with the receipt of new shipments of vaccine in the capital, which landed last Tuesday (5) and this Wednesday (6), with 152.1 thousand from Pfizer – 143,910 destined for D2 and 8,190 for the booster dose – and 60,000 from AstraZeneca – separated for the second application.



The Ministry of Health also informed that it has been working to request more doses from Pfizer for the vaccination of adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, whose immunization has advanced to the point where there is a lack of vaccines in some vaccination posts. In the cold chain, according to Valero, there is no longer Pfizer for this age group. Those that exist for the group, specific to D1, are those that have already been distributed among the health units in the DF.