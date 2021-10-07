Tiago Piquilo asks if there is a lion in Brazil

Tiago Piquilo, MC Gui, Tati Quebra Barraco and Erasmo Viana were outside enjoying the landscape of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). They talked about the types of animals that should inhabit the site and took the opportunity to clarify doubts about some wild species.

Tiago commented that it must have jaguars, but MC Gui doubted it. Erasmus said it was very likely, but not a jaguar. “Must have the ocelot ones,” he replied. “Over in Brasília, even though it is Serrado, there are those brown jaguars”.

“And does she attack?” asked the MC. “It attacks chicken, it doesn’t attack people,” stated Erasmo.

“Is there a lion here in Brazil, in the middle of the forest?”, asked Tiago. Erasmus denied it. “None?” he insisted.

“None! Leo is only in Africa, man. There is nowhere else in the world,” said Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex.

“Really?” asked MC Bill, surprised.

“In Amazonas there are…”, began the MC. Erasmo interrupted him: “In the Amazon there are jaguars.”

Tiago persisted: “There’s no lion in the Pantanal?”

“The only place in the world that has their natural habitat is in Africa,” explained Erasmo. “Like, tigers only have it in Asia. The other places that have tigers are all ‘nego’ it takes.”

“Are they an endangered animal then?” asked James. “If there’s only one place, if you die there, it’s over.”

“Exactly, but then the environmentalists take, preserve, create in captivity”, explained the influencer.

