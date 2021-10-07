Tiago Piquilo is chosen as the blueprint for the reality show

Tiago Piquilo was elected the pawn with plant characteristics of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). In the farmer’s competition, won by Rico Melquiades last night, the singer was chosen by the participants as the name he has not yet shown for what he came to the confinement.

In a dynamic in which a game characteristic was presented and the pawns needed to point out a target that best fit the profile, the singer received a total of nine votes when there was a question about who is the plan of the game.

Valentina Francavilla, Aline Mineiro, Gui Araujo, Sthe Matos, Bil Araújo, Victor Pecoraro, Mileide Mihaile, MC Gui and Lary Bottino were responsible for giving the label to country singer. Marina Ferrari received the remaining votes (Erasmo, Viana, Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange) as the game plan.

The second round of the farmer’s test brought a question involving the participant who had the profile of running out of control within the confinement.

Bil Araújo won with a total of five votes (Marina, Erasmo, Solange, Tati, Tiago). However, Gui Araujo appeared as the second most bossy (Lary, Mileide, Sthe, Dynho) and MC Gui closed the podium with three votes (Valentina, Aline, Victor).

Finally, Victor Pecoraro was chosen as the pawn who ‘shows himself to be one thing and is another’ in the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize for “A Fazenda 2021”. The actor was the winner of the ‘label’ thanks to the votes of Gui Araujo, Tati, Lary, Dynho, Marina and Tiago.

Bil appeared in second place, with five votes (Aline, Valentina, Mileide, Solange and MC Gui), and Erasmo had the characteristic pointed out only by Sthe Matos.

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality? 30.65% 33.17% 36.18% Total of 41739 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat