Tinder can create virtual currency to facilitate the search for the ideal match

Tinder may soon introduce a virtual currency to offer new new features and encourage users to spend more time on the platform. The idea is for people to accumulate these resources to make purchases for profile enhancements and even to exchange real money, in the style of what happens in TikTok and Kwai these days.

These pennies will accumulate for as long as they remain active on the site, but it is unclear whether there will be daily tasks or extra requirements to accumulate the resources. What is known is that they can be purchased with real money to be used in the acquisition of games and advantages such as Super Likes or Boosts — an alternative for those who want to give a single highlight on their profile, but without the subscriber bond.

After bringing new features to the flirt, now Tinder wants to keep people in the app longer (Image: Disclosure/Tinder)

Tinder is an app freemium, that is, where people can use it without paying or joining a subscription system that gives unique features such as filters, ad omission, profile boost (it appears to people more often) and the ability to identify who has shown interest in your profile.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

An alternative model

This new compensation system will be independent of the subscription model, but it can help increase the amount of revenue on the platform, at least that’s the perspective of Match, the company that owns Tinder. According to the company, the small market tests carried out recently revealed that people are more willing to invest resources in relationship apps, probably due to the loneliness of social distance and the fragility caused by the pandemic.

Coins can help make subscriptions more popular (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Digital coins can play a key role in this because they would encourage people to spend more time connected and exposed to the app’s features, as well as experimenting with previously untested features like Super Likes. The benefits would be twofold: earning money while flirting and still having the chance to meet your soul mate.

For now, the coin will be launched on a trial basis only in Australia, where the app has the largest global user base, until the end of October. There is no forecast of arrival in other locations, but Brazil would probably enter this route, if there is a future expansion.

Source: Bloomberg