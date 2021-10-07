Tite bets on duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabigol against Venezuela – Sports

Tite entrusted the mission of the Brazilian team’s goals in the game against Venezuela to two specialists in the profession: Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol. The Manchester City forward is going through a phase inspired by England, being decisive in matches in the Premier League. Flamengo’s scorer seems to have found a new vocation on the field in recent matches, distributing assists to Bruno Henrique. Together, they intend to prepare against Venezuela.

Despite their success in recent years, the two strikers are often the target of criticism from Brazilian fans. Jesus is accused of not yielding in the selection. Gabriel Barbosa returned to Brazil after failing in Europe and would be destined to be an idol only in national football.

To make matters worse, at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Gabriel Jesus received harsh criticism for not scoring a single goal and was even called a defensive midfielder because of the tactical positioning that Tite asked of him. With the “amarelinha”, the Flamengo player only began to receive opportunities in the last matches of the Qualifiers, largely because of the absence of athletes who play in England.

But regardless of the fans’ preference for one or the other, both have successful careers and can be important for selection. Tite is becoming more and more convinced of this as the World Cup in Qatar approaches.

TECHNICIAN’S LOVE

At the age of 24, Gabriel Jesus has played 47 games for the senior national team. Right on his debut against Ecuador in September 2016, as a boy, in the Russian Cup qualifiers, he scored two goals and gave an assist to another. Since then, he has hit the net 16 more times and was decisive in winning the 2019 Copa America, with goals over Argentina and Peru, in the semifinal and final of the tournament, respectively. For clubs, the striker who started at Palmeiras accumulates 106 goals in 256 matches. Most of them went to Manchester City.

Gabriel Barbosa’s history with the national team had its first chapter in 2016, when Dunga was the commander. The then Santos player started on the bench in Brazil’s 2-2 draw with Paraguay and did not take the field. The first minutes with the selection came, in fact, in a friendly against Panama, two months later. The forward scored one of the winning goals 2-0.

After participating in the Copa America Centenario, he stopped being called up, coincidentally when Tite took over. His return only happened in 2019, in a friendly against Nigeria. Despite being one of the main players in Brazilian football, Gabriel has only 14 games and three goals for Brazil.

Adding the passages for Santos, Inter Milan, Benfica and Flamengo, there are 122 goals in 250 career matches, in official count. The protagonism in the Rio de Janeiro club didn’t seem to be enough reason for him to gain more space with Tite. But that has changed recently and Gabriel has been present at the calls.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Barbosa were together in the main selection in few opportunities. The situation was different at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Alongside Neymar, the “Gabriéis” formed the trio that won unprecedented gold. Together they matched five of the team’s 13 goals in the tournament.

