Tite confirms the team’s starting lineup to face Venezuela and values ​​”balance”

Coach Tite gave a press conference this Wednesday, after the team’s last training session before the match against Venezuela, in Caracas. The coach confirmed the starting lineup that will enter the field for the 11th round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Based on the last training, the team that will face Venezuela has: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Guilherme Arana; Fabinho, Éverton Ribeiro, Gerson and Lucas Paquetá; Gabigol and Gabriel Jesus.

“The team is confirmed, the one that did the last job and that you followed. About the game, expectations are good within what we saw in training. We have to respect Venezuela well, they have a strong base, which grew with the Dudamel: The game model varied over time, at Morumbi we had a game that stayed alive, and with Leonardo Gonzales it’s a team that has been playing more, so what wins is the quality of the show as a whole. work within our strategy,” said Tite, with assistance from César Sampaio.

Asked about facing closed opponents, Tite again highlighted the importance of having a balanced team. “Balance is fundamental. I don’t believe that putting four forwards will make you offensive and I don’t believe that putting four defensive midfielders will make the team defensive. I brought with me that an idea of ​​balance is fundamental, I like a team that works the ball well, but I know that verticalization is important, beauty is there. We have pieces to do that, keen players. Seeing City and Liverpool playing, in statistical terms City completed less, but had more possession. Beauty is within the perspective that is chosen and the characteristics of the players. It’s important to have the upbringing and the forcefulness, the aggressiveness,” said Tite.

Brazil and Venezuela face off on Thursday, at 20:30 (GMT), in Caracas. The team leads the competition, with 100% success.

Check out other excerpts from Tite’s press conference:

Team Soccer Calendar

“It is a reality that we must adapt to. The ideal is to work periodically, but it is not the South American reality. We seek to make the most of this time, to optimize, to seek the essence of the important things. In that is our work, our preparation, the goal is to play well. And we seek to make the most of it.”

End of the game against Argentina

“The responsibility rests with whoever is in charge, who organizes it. We would like it to be fair and the right things to be decided.”

Opportunity for new athletes such as Guilherme Arana

“The campaign itself allows us to provide athletes with a greater number of chances, like Arana. There is very strong internal competition and we can have that in this sequence.”

Which coach challenged the coach the most

“It’s difficult for us to make a comment, in relation to a manifestation of another professional. I prefer to put it another way, with my style. I look for people who inspire me, who serve as an example for me, and not think that the other can compete it will make me better with me. Carlos Alberto Silva inspired me, Tadeu Menezes, a series of professionals. Telê Santana was inspiring. Zagalo… These people guide me, inspire me.”

World Cup every two years

“It has to be reflected, I don’t have a formed opinion, I don’t have the necessary depth to give an opinion, honestly. Initially it’s nice, but I can’t say anything.”

Fabinho and Casamiro

“They are two positional players, they perform similar functions at their club. They make the ball run smoothly.”

“They are two world references, for their performance and the shirts they wear. They are references and we can only gain, it’s a good problem. Casemiro has this problem (in his teeth), unfortunately, but Fabinho did well when required, we’re sure . We have two references”, completed César Sampaio.

Early return of players from England

“Information: there was never that possibility. They were called up for all three games.”

Lack of postponement of the Brasileirão rounds due to FIFA Date

“We have a responsibility within the Selection in many aspects. The dates and other aspects are not ours, there are important things, but we will let the institution express itself about it. We will try to do the best job possible and we know what decisions displease some.”

Possibility of Renato Augusto’s return and differences in relation to Gerson

“They are different models and functions as well. Our model, in the offensive phase, has a specific positional midfielder, one freed, two outsiders and two forwards. It’s a different offensive structure. In the Cup it was 4-1-4- 1 with two outsiders, two midfielders and a movement forward. So it’s different, we look for different ways to find an adjustment so that the team can grow. We’re seeing athletes with different characteristics, like Gerson and Fred, for example. compositions.”

Prejudice against black technicians

“I fight and fought for my whole life against my ignorance and I tried to read, study. Going against hypocrisy. There is indeed prejudice, it is rooted, structural, yes. What I can say is that I have great respect for Roger Machado . For the personal conduct, for the professional, for the difficult moments. It is one of my great references. We must fight against it because there is a prejudice against the black coach.”

