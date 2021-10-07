Tite quotes Roger Machado, says that there is prejudice against black technicians in Brazil and says: ‘He is deep-rooted, structural’

Before the next challenge for the Brazilian team in the qualifiers for the world Cup before the Venezuela this Thursday (7), at 8:30 pm (GMT), coach Tite stated that there is a structural prejudice against black coaches in the country.

During a press conference, held this Wednesday (6), the coach of the national team was asked about his view on the subject and echoed the comment of Marcão, from Fluminense, the only black technician of the Series A of the Brazilian championship, citing also his respect and admiration for Roger Machado .

“I will position myself. I have fought and fought my whole life against my ignorance. I tried to read, learn and study. And I continue. And against hypocrisy. Which is to play make-believe. I prefer to answer when I don’t want to. There is indeed a prejudice. And it is ingrained, structural, yes”, he said before completing:

”What I can say is that I have a lot of respect and, perhaps, one of the greatest athletes I’ve worked with, and I have a lot of respect, his name is Roger Machado. For his personal conduct, for his professional knowledge, for the good and difficult times, and his example of one of the professionals I have the deepest respect for. We must fight against prejudice, because there is in relation to the black coach and, perhaps, expanding into a generalized and greater situation in social terms”, said the coach.

The coach of the tricolor club questioned, in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo, last week, about the lack and opportunity for blacks in the country.

”Today I am happy to be a black representative (in Serie A), I speak with pride about the subject, but on the other hand, we need to think. Where is Cristóvão (Borges)? Andrade, who was the Brazilian champion and didn’t have another opportunity? Does not make sense. In any other situation, I would be running another team. Why does it happen? Why are we black? Raise the coach who was champion of any country (and who has disappeared). Where is the man (Andrade)? These details that we noticed make it clear that there is resistance (against black coaches), but my club is an example, it fights against this”, said Marcão.

Leader of the Qualifiers with 100% success, the Brazil travels this Wednesday afternoon to Caracas. After the game against Venezuela, the team will face the Colombia, Sunday, and the Uruguay, next Thursday.