Tite says there is structural prejudice against black technicians: “We must fight against” | Brazilian Team

The coach of the Brazilian men’s soccer team, Tite, said there is a structural prejudice against black coaches and that it must be fought.

The comment was made this Wednesday afternoon, at a press conference prior to the match against Venezuela, for the qualifiers, this Thursday, at 20:30 – Brasília time.

The coach was asked about his view on the subject, echoing a comment by Marcão, from Fluminense, the only black coach in Brasileirão – read more below about the tricolor coach interview who broke the record of invincibility in the Brazilian Championship for the Tricolor. It surpassed Muricy Ramalho’s mark in 2010.

– I fight and fought my whole life against my ignorance. Seek to read, learn and study. And against hypocrisy, playing make-believe. I prefer not to respond when I don’t want to. There is indeed a structural prejudice. What I can say is that I have a lot of respect. One of the top athletes I’ve worked with is called Roger Machado. By conduct, good and difficult times. We must fight against yes, because there is a prejudice in relation to the black technician – he declared.

Assistant César Sampaio, who participated in the interview with Tite, also spoke about the topic:

– For a long time, we blacks were restricted in some rights. In all segments. Globalization has brought to light with some absurdities. I feel very happy to occupy this space and able to be here. I tell the black class in general that they can fight. I am an advocate that this space here has no color, but that anyone capable can occupy it.

In an interview with Folha de S. Paulo, last weekend, Marcão questioned the lack of opportunities for black coaches.

– There is something I always say: empower yourself. It’s no use saying that someone needs space and not training, not looking for it. But I see a lot of coaches who are black, highly skilled, without opportunities or who don’t get the chance that many have. That’s why I say my club is wonderful. Roger was here, but this needs to touch the other clubs more, too. It is not for the color of my skin that I should be excluded or placed. They looked at me and saw me capable.

The Fluminense commander also remembered other black coaches who stood out in the past, but are currently unemployed.

– Really, we are very happy that we represented this issue so well. Today I am happy to be a black representative (in Serie A), I speak with pride about the subject, but on the other hand, we need to think. Where is Cristóvão (Borges)? Andrade, who was the Brazilian champion and didn’t have another opportunity? Does not make sense. In any other situation, I would be running another team. Why does it happen? Why are we black? Raise the coach who was champion of any country (and who has disappeared). Where is the man (Andrade)? These details that we noticed make it clear that there is resistance (against black coaches), but my club is an example, it fights against that.