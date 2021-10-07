Top drinks for those who want to speed up weight loss

for those who want lose weight, it is necessary to combine physical activities with healthy eating, and this includes the consumption of drinks to provide essential nutrients for the body and keep it hydrated.

Soda and alcohol should be avoided, because in addition to being harmful to health, they compromise the result on the scale.

On the other hand, other liquids are extremely beneficial and should be included in the menu to speed up the calorie burn; see what they are. The information is from “Women’s Health” magazine.

Green tea

In addition to having zero calories (when consumed without sugar), green tea can also help accelerate the metabolism, as indicated by studies. This drink is rich in caffeine and antioxidants that can help with fat burning.

smoothies

“Smoothies, when well prepared, are a great slimming option, but you have to make sure they’re filled enough to be a meal or snack replacement.

Also, remember that they won’t keep you as full as solid foods, so be careful not to overdo the fruits and sugars,” explains nutritionist and personal trainer Gabbi Berkow.

According to the expert, the recipe must be balanced and contain protein, fiber, unsaturated fat, vitamins and minerals.

Green juice

Green juice can be an option rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, as well as refreshing and moisturizing. “When selecting a green juice, make sure it contains only vegetables or is made with a fruit such as an apple.

Excess fruit can be rich in sugar and calories and give you more need to consume sweets throughout the day”, reinforces the nutritionist.

Coffee

According to Gabbi Berkow, pure coffee with no added sugar can be a great option in diet, because it contains no calories and can speed up metabolism.

Drinks with apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (raw – organic) added to water or sparkling water can also be beneficial.

This option can help regulate blood sugar, help with weight control, and benefit immune and intestinal health.

nut milk

Nut milks (no added sugar versions) are low in calories and can be a source of calcium, iron, vitamin E and D and antioxidants, in addition to being a lactose-free, gluten-free and vegan option.

Coconut Water

THE Coconut Water it is one of Brazil’s summer favorites, but its consumption should not be limited to hot days at the beach, for example. In addition to being naturally sweet and moisturizing, it contains a number of important nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, amino acids and antioxidants.

Among its main benefits are: increased immunity, collagen production in the skin, blood pressure control and cancer prevention.

Water

Last but not least, the most essential drink for health: pure water. “Staying hydrated is very important for the weight loss.

Water is necessary to maintain satiety, speed up metabolism, improve circulation, provide energy, facilitate digestion and all body functions”, concludes the nutritionist.

Importantly, no drink alone has an effect against the scale.

To maintain the benefits of the liquids listed, it is necessary to adhere to consumption along with a balanced diet and the practice of physical activities, after all, weight loss is all about burning more calories than ingesting.

