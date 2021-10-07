Top scorer in Carioca gets involved in confusion and son of former Vasco coach is sick in Serie B game | Sport



Published 10/06/2021

Pernambuco – The match between Náutico and Goiás, in Recife, ended with a confusion involving forward Alef Manga, Carioca’s top scorer for Volta Redonda, who currently defends Esmeraldino. Amidst the turmoil, the assistant coach of the Goiás club, Gabriel Cabo, son of Marcelo Cabo, ended up feeling sick and being hospitalized.

Because of what happened, Goiás canceled Marcelo Cabo’s press conference. The coach of Esmeraldino was Vasco’s first coach of the season, being replaced by Lisca. On the field, Nautico got the better of it and won 3-1.

“We had a situation with Gabriel Cabo, he ended up feeling sick in the locker room. We have the paramedics and an ambulance. At first, he is fine. We are keeping him breathing. He will be sent to a hospital. Marcelo Cabo is very distressed. and the press conference will be for the return, in Goiânia”, stated the vice president of soccer of Goiás, Harlei Menezes.

Confusion happened at the end of the match. Alef Manga had a falling out with Náutico’s goalkeeper, Anderson. After what happened, a generalized confusion broke out in the stadium. In addition to teammates and the referee of the match, Gabriel Cabo was one of those who tried to contain and calm the Carioca’s top scorer.