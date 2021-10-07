Tragedy: plane with proposed banner crashes and kills passenger – International

Small plane, which displayed a banner with the phrase “Will you marry me?”, crashed on the island of Montreal, last Saturday night (2/10) (photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) One



marriage proposal



unusual turned into a great tragedy in the



canada



. One



plane



The small one, which displayed a banner with the phrase “Will you marry me?”, landed on the island of Montreal, last Saturday night (2/10).

The accident



killed the passenger



who did not have his identity revealed and injured the pilot Gian Pero Ciambella, owner of the Publicite Aerogram company. The only survivor of the impact of the crash is hospitalized, but will soon be heard by the Canadian Government’s Transport Safety Committee.

Although local authorities have received reports of problems with the aircraft’s engine, a Cessna 172 model, investigations are ongoing to discover what may have caused the crash.

Another pilot explained that the plane “takes three passengers”. Dominic Daoust suspects the cause was “some sort of mechanical problem at low altitude that left the pilot without options”.

The track has not been found, but investigators believe it fell into a river in the area. The plane crashed in Dieppe Park, close to the site there was a music festival, the Osheaga.