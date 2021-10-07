Trybe startup raises R$145 million in series B

Disclosure

THE trybe programming school received US$27 million (approximately R$145 million) from the Base Partners and Untitled funds, with the participation of Endeavor Scale Up Ventures, XP Inc, Global Founders Capital, Verde, Luxor and Hans Tung, managing partners of GGV Capital. O series B contribution comes a year and a half after raising US$ 21 million in its seed and series A rounds, which included Atlantico, Canary, Maya Capital, among others. The company will use the resources to expand the product portfolio. “We are going to launch courses in mobile development, data science, cybersecurity and data engineering over the next two years”, says Matheus Goyas, co-founder of Trybe, alongside Claudio Lensing, João Daniel Duarte, Marcos Moura and Rafael Torres.

At Trybe, students can only pay for the course after training, when they are already employed in the field. Until July this year, 94% of people formed by the startup were working. The school, which has received more than 190,000 applications since its founding in August 2019, now has 2,200 students, and expects toreach 3,000 later this year and 6,000 in 2022. With the course, students develop skills in algorithms, data structure and languages ​​such as Javascript, HTML, CSS and Python. In addition to increasing the portfolio, edtech wants to use the funds raised to increase the team, hiring more than 300 people in the next 12 months.

The training is carried out with the help of more than 130 partner companies, such as CI&T, Ford, Localiza, Méliuz, Thoughtworks and XP. Through collaboration, Trybe connects organizations to their students and future talent in the field of web development. “The idea is to grow without giving up quality education. For this, the startup is involved in the entire learning process, from the selection of students to the structuring of the curriculum and contact with the teachers”, says Goyas. The startup already serves students in eight countries besides Brazil, including Portugal and Angola, and is valued at around R$1.3 billion.

