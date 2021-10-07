Twitch streamer payment data leaks after hacker attack

This Wednesday (6), Twitch, a live video streaming service, suffered a hacker attack and had data leaked on the internet. The story first appeared in the site report Video Game Chronicles.

A forum user 4chan has released a 125GB file that, according to the post, contains all the source code for the site, as well as information about the streamers’ payment history since 2019. The tweets below list the figures received by some famous names in the US streaming market — like xQc, Ludwig and Amouranth — according to the leaks.

Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers. Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn’t include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) pic.twitter.com/wDG0JkJuCx — KnowSomething (@KnowS0mething) October 6, 2021

The anonymous hacker who made the post on 4chan he said the leaks are to “promote unrest and competition in the online video streaming space” since, according to him, “the community is a toxic and disgusting cesspool”.

Information was also leaked about a platform developed by Amazon Game Studio, which would compete with Steam, called by the codename “Vapor”.

In addition, among the leaked information, there are also personal data of users. This data is encrypted, but it is worth changing the password and activating other security mechanisms on the platform to prevent the information from being used by cybercriminals.

The leaks contain internal security mechanisms, other Twitch properties, such as the IGDB (Internet Games Database), a website that gathers various information about games, and CourseForge, a platform that compiles several mods for games.

The user responsible for the leaks has labeled the leak “part 1”, which may mean there is more data to be leaked.

We can confirm breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. — Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

As you see above, Twitch has confirmed on its official Twitter profile that there has been a breach and that it is “urgently working to understand the extent” of the issue. In the post, they say they will communicate to the community in case of new information.