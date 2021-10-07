Twitter tests feature that alerts users before possible bullshit | Technology

Twitter announced this Wednesday (6) that it is testing a feature that shows alerts to users before they get into potential fights on the platform.

According to the social network, tests are being done on Android and iOS apps.. In messages, the social network highlights values ​​it considers important to maintain a good environment among users.

In tweets that can generate discussions, the platform signals that “conversations like this can be intense”. For users trying to respond to the post, the service will show a window with the following topics:

Different perspectives have value: discovering new perspectives can strengthen yours. Facts matter: checking the facts helps everyone; Remember the human being: communicating with respect makes Twitter better; Twitter ‘debauchery’ of Facebook’s service crash

According to Twitter, warnings are presented if the discussion the user intends to participate in can become intense.

“This is work in progress as we learn how to best support healthy conversation,” Twitter said.

In addition to alerts, the social network tests a feature that automatically blocks profiles for users who have been offended. The so-called “safe mode” takes into account the language used in replies to tweets, for example.

If Twitter’s artificial intelligence understands that a profile is insulting or sending repetitive tweets to a person, the account will be blocked from interacting with that user for seven days.

The author of the unwanted posts will follow the social network, but will not be able to follow the profile that received the offenses, nor see your tweets or send direct messages.