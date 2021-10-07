Two year old baby pulls snake out of backyard in Australia

Baby was filmed pulling a snake by its tail in the backyard of the house where he lives in Australia

He is the son of a famous Australian explorer and presenter, who encourages him to deal with the animal

The video was posted on Matt Wright’s Instagram and shared opinions on social media

A two-year-old baby was filmed pulling a snake out of the backyard where he lives with his family in northern Australia.

Little Banjo is the son of Matt Wright, a well-known explorer and host of the Wild Australia show on the National Geographic channel. In the footage, Wright appears encouraging the child to deal with the animal.

Banjo shows dexterity in handling the three meter long olive python. It is a non-poisonous snake that does not usually pose a risk to humans.

In the video, the baby tries to move the animal away from the entrance of the family’s house, pulling it by its tail. The snake, however, wraps itself around a pillar, making the boy’s task more difficult.

Baby was filmed dealing with the snake – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

At one point, Banjo turns out to be scared and runs towards his father. “Oh no! Oh no! Run! Run!” he shouts.

Quickly, however, Wright directs the child back to the animal’s rear, where the baby continues to pull.

Video generated contrary opinions

The explorer’s Instagram video has already had 379,000 views as of this Wednesday, with comments that alternate between extolling little Banjo’s courage and criticizing Wright for the episode.